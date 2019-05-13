Jenelle Evans Speaks Out, Says Son Was Taken Away And She Is Fighting To Get Him Back

On Monday it was reported that former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans had her son, Kaiser, taken away by CPS. Now, the mom-of-three is speaking out to Us Weekly about the incident and explaining her side of the situation.

Jenelle confirmed that her son that she shares with Nathan Griffith was taken without her consent this past Friday. She says that she has been in touch with her lawyer about the matter. Jenelle says that her son was taken from daycare by his paternal grandmother. She states that there is no legal paperwork that has been signed by a judge stating that her kids have been taken from her.

Nathan has supervised visits with his son. He and Jenelle will be in court later this month regarding custody. The former reality televisions show star reveals that she and her ex have talked briefly about the situation and says that they are surprisingly getting along.

“Surprisingly, me and Nathan have been getting along, so I’m willing to maybe let his visits be unsupervised. Me and Nathan have been in contact during all of this. He doesn’t want Kaiser taken from me.”

Jenelle continued with her statement to Us Weekly, explaining that she is “fighting to get her son back.”

“My legal team has been on this since it [occurred]. I’ve been fighting to get my son back, as they went behind my back and removed him without my consent.”

Last week, Jenelle was let go from MTV’s Teen Mom 2. This came after Jenelle’s husband killed her French bulldog, Nugget. The dog was reportedly killed after it nipped at Jenelle and her husband’s 2-year-old daughter. Jenelle took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her dog and admitted that the dog was “gone forever.”

Mother’s Day was on Sunday and while Jenelle is the mother of three children, she revealed that she had only one with her for the day. While some reports have suggested that Barbara has been advised to keep Jace away from Jenelle’s house for now, Jenelle cleared things up about that.

“My mom is keeping Jace from me, nobody else. I only had Ensley with me for Mother’s Day this year. And my mom is taking it out on me for being let go from MTV.”

On Sunday, Jenelle shared a photo to Instagram of daughter Ensley and son Kaiser. With the photo, she noted that the two siblings were inseparable.

MTV has cut ties with Jenelle Evans, and it is unclear if she will appear on the new episode of Teen Mom 2 on Monday night. The episode is the season finale.