‘LPBW’ Stars Zach & Tori Roloff Announce They’re Expecting Second Child

Baby will make four for Tori and Zach Roloff’s growing family. As fans of the reality stars know, the couple is already proud parents to 2-year-old Jackson Roloff. Today, the pair announced to Us Weekly that they are ready to welcome another child into their family this coming November. In the exclusive interview, Tori and Zach also shared the sex of the baby on the way.

“We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” the couple told the publication.

“We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

In addition to the announcement, Tori also shared a few photos on Instagram account, much to the delight of her nearly 1 million followers. The first photo in the series shows baby Jackson sitting front and center with two balloons in his hands — one pink and one blue. The tot is all smiles in a shirt that reads “big brother” along with a pair of jeans. Just behind him stand Zach and Tori. The couple holds hands in the snapshot with Tori in a little black dress and Zach in a pair of jeans and black button-up.

The second image is just a solo shot of Jackson, who stands on a stump and raises his hands in the air in excitement. In the third photo, the whole family comes together again with both parents leaning over their son and holding up a photo of the ultrasound. Last but not least is a snapshot of Tori and Zach standing together and holding up the ultrasound again. Since the post went live — it’s already earned the Little People, Big World stars a ton of attention with over 164,000 likes in addition to 9,000 comments.

“Ahhhh!!! Literally dying!! This is so exciting!! Holler at me if you need some signage for baby girls nursery! I can’t wait to see a girl version of baby J!!,” one follower commented.

“Still brings tears to my eyes!!!!! Soo excited for you guys!!! Jackson is going to the best big brother!!!”

“Oh my goodness congrats!!!! So happy for you guys,” one more follower chimed in with three pink heart emojis.

Just a week ago, The Inquisitr shared that the pair talked about expanding their family in an interview but did not reveal that they were expecting. In the interview, Zach shared that they had “plans” to grow their family and that he would love to have four or five kids but noted that when things happen they happen, all with God’s timing.

Fans can catch new episodes of Little People, Big World on Tuesday evenings on TLC.