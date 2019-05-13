‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Claps Back On Twitter After Hater Pokes Fun At Her Weight

Kailyn Lowry is fighting back.

Kailyn Lowry is frequently hassled about her weight, despite having undergone a number of plastic surgery procedures, and recently, she fired back at one of her haters on Twitter.

After having a tummy tuck and butt lift years ago, the Teen Mom 2 star was approached by an aggressive fan who encouraged her to go on a diet and accused her of looking like she eats two loaves of bread each day.

In response, Lowry pointed out that her critic seemed to need some work herself.

“If my body bothers you that much… you also have some things to work on,” Lowry wrote to the mean Twitter user, according to a report from Life & Style magazine on May 13.

With Lowry’s post, she included a mention from her hater, who said that having children was no excuse for looking as “gross” as Lowry does. She even slammed Lowry for having the audacity to wear a two-piece swimsuit.

As fans may have seen, Lowry recently shared several photos of herself on vacation with her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Leah Messer, in which she was seen flaunting her curvy figure in a number of swimsuits.

While plenty of Lowry’s fans flooded her hater with comments slamming the woman for being so hard on the mother-of-three, Lowry has been open with the fact that her weight has been known to fluctuate because of her bad eating habits. As Life & Style explained, Lowry has admitted to eating well at times, but says she always goes back to her bad habits.

The magazine also revealed that Lowry previously told her online audience that she was planning to get a breast reduction because the size of her breasts often means her clothing doesn’t fit as well as it could.

“My weight gain… my chest has gotten so big I literally can’t deal,” Lowry previously told the magazine. “My back hurts, bras don’t fit. I have to hold them down when I work out.”

“I think I’ll feel better about my health and my appearance,” she added.

Lowry is a mother of three kids. From her past relationship with Jo Rivera, Lowry is mom to 9-year-old Isaac, whose birth was featured on 16 & Pregnant in 2010. She’s also mom to 4-year-old Lincoln from her past marriage to Javi Marroquin, and 1-year-old Lux, from her past romance with Chris Lopez.

To see more of Lowry and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9A on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.