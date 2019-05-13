‘Teen Mom’ Stars Chelsea Houska And Maci Bookout Reveal Advice For Their Younger Selves

Audiences met Chelsea Houska and Maci Bookout when they appeared on their episodes of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. The two went on to appear on the Teen Mom franchise, Chelsea on Teen Mom 2 and Maci Bookout on Teen Mom OG. Now, the two moms are sharing with US Weekly what advice they would give to their younger selves.

“If your kids don’t hate you sometimes, you are not doing your job as a parent right,” Chelsea told the site.

Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree, on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The relationship between Chelsea and her daughter’s father did not work out and Chelsea focused on raising her daughter before she met and married her husband Cole. Together, Cole and Chelsea have two children together, a son and a daughter.

The mom of three has been sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade and viewers have watched her parent her children over the years.

Maci Bookout also offered some advice for her younger self to the site.

“Let your kids be little and never turn down hugs, or as I call it, ‘good sugar!'”

Maci was featured on the Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant and gave birth to her oldest son, Bentley. Maci tried to make her relationship with her son’s father work out, but in the end, they went their separate ways. Maci eventually met and married a man named Taylor and together the two have had two children together, a son and a daughter.

The mom of three has been sharing her story on Teen Mom OG for years.

Currently, MTV is airing new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which feature Chelsea Houska. The shows season finale will air on Monday night and, in the near future, the Teen Mom 2 reunion special will air. A few weeks back, Chelsea traveled to New York City to film the reunion with her husband, Cole. Her co-stars were also in attendance.

Teen Mom OG has reportedly been filming for a new season that should air later this year. Recently, Maci took a girl’s trip with her fellow Teen Mom OG co-stars including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd. It is unclear if this trip was filmed for a potential new season. While there hasn’t’ been any definitive confirmation regarding filming or when a new season would air, fans are excited to see Maci Bookout and her kids back on their television screens.