Kylie Jenner Gets Super Spoiled By Travis Scott On Mother’s Day

Travis Scott made sure his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, had a memorable Mother’s Day.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted multiple videos from her special day on her Instagram Stories. In the first video, Jenner shared that she began her day with an 8 a.m. walk with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Shortly after, the Life of Kylie alum showed off her daughter walking and playing outside.

Later that afternoon, the beauty mogul showed her 135 million followers the first surprise from her rapper beau. The “Sicko Mode” rapper showered Jenner with large bouquets of pink flowers surrounding the pool of her Calabasas home. In the video, the shocked star is recorded telling Stormi, “look what dada did.”

In the next clip, Jenner shared a photo of her and Stormi playing in the pool. The influencer opted to wear a tan swimsuit and pulled her dark hair back as she is captured kissing her baby girl. The young mother then shows Stormi viewing the ocean as she is treated to a private dinner by Scott.

In the caption, the lip kit creator shared that her little family spent time at Nobu for dinner, which is the reality star’s favorite restaurant. The entrepreneur also mentioned that the surprises from Scott didn’t end there, as he gifted her a magenta snakeskin handbag which left her leaving emojis in the video’s caption.

This is Jenner’s second Mother’s Day since giving birth to Stormi in February of 2018. Life & Style reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a two-piece snakeskin outfit with a white crop top and small earrings. Earlier that day, Jenner posted a photo of herself and Stormi on her Instagram feed.

“The best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay,” Jenner captioned.

The billionaire also reportedly used the day to promote her new venture into skincare. The young mother shared photos and promotional videos for her line, Kylie Skin. In one video, the mogul’s mother, Kris Jenner, is shown chatting about the importance of skin care and is later joined by Stormi in the promotional video.

People reports that while the couple, who were only together for months before Jenner got pregnant, didn’t plan their baby daughter, Jenner was more than prepared to be the best mother possible to Stormi.

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better,” Jenner told Interview in March.