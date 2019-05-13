‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Todd Chrisley Calls Wife Julie The ‘Greatest Gift’ In Sweet New Post

Todd Chrisley was spreading the love this past Mother’s Day. As fans of the Chrisley Knows Best star know, he regularly gushes over his sweet wife Julie on social media. Whether it’s a special occasion or just a plain, ordinary day — that doesn’t stop the father of five from singing his wife’s praises. Yesterday, the reality star took to his Instagram account to express his love for Julie to his social media fans.

In the new photo, Todd and Julie huddle together while enjoying a chilly boat tide. The husband and wife duo are all smiles for the camera and Julie wears her long, blonde locks down while Todd wears his hair slicked back, rocking a grey hooded sweatshirt. To go along with the photo, Todd also penned an incredibly sweet caption to his wife of 22 years.

“Happy Mother’s Day @juliechrisley, you are the greatest gift I could have ever given our children and the greatest blessing God has given me… to the moon and back jewels, to the moon and back.”

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the sweet little Mother’s Day post has earned the reality star plenty of attention from his 1.8 million followers with over 29,000 likes in addition 200-plus comments. The overwhelming majority of fans took to the post to let the couple know how much they are adored while countless others chimed in to let Todd know that they’re big fans of the show.

“This is what a wonderful marriage looks like. Thank you for bringing positive role models to an often dark world. You’re the best!,” one follower wrote with a purple heart emoji.

“Awe i love you guys your a true and real down to earth family keeping it clean and real at the same time.”

Prior to sharing his love for his wife, Todd also wished his mother, Nanny Faye, a Happy Mother’s Day in another adorable Instagram post. In the tribute to his mother, Todd called her the “strongest” woman that he knows before letting his followers know that she was the one who taught the most important things in life in addition to the things that don’t matter as much. Just like the sweet tribute to Julie, this one earned Todd plenty of attention with over 39,000 likes in addition to 590-plus comments.

And while it appears as though Todd is in a great place in his life, he certainly can’t say the same for his estranged son — Kyle Chrisley. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Kyle was arrested in Oklahoma for an outstanding warrant. According to the report, the troubled man allegedly threatened his estranged wife, Alexus and is now being held at the Okmulgee County Jail. Chrisley was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

As fans know, Todd and Julie now share full custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe Chrisley.