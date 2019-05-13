Robby Hayes & Juliette Porter Make Relationship Instagram Official

The Bachelor Nation veteran cozies up to the 'Siesta Key' star on a Florida beach.

Robby Hayes has found his latest reality TV girlfriend. The Bachelor Nation veteran, who landed as the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, is currently cozying up with Siesta Key star Juliette Porter—at least on Instagram.

Porter, 21, made her relationship with Hayes Instagram official with a photo of the two smooching on the beach in Florida. In the photo, Robby is wearing pink striped bathing trunks and Juliette is rocking a white and gray two-piece swimsuit as they lock lips while standing in the sand. Juliette Porter captioned the snap with a heart and fish emojis.

It’s no surprise that Siesta Key fans had a lot to say about Juliette Porter’s presumed relationship reveal.

“Talk about an upgrade. Get it girl!” one fan wrote of Juliette’s model boyfriend, while another wrote, “It’s about time! Bye bye, Alex!”

Other fans warned Juliette Porter about Robby Hayes’ list of past reality star girlfriends and speculated that he is just using the Siesta Key stunner for fame.

Juliette Porter was previously in a serious relationship with her Siesta Key co-star Alex Kompthecras while Robby Hayes has been in romances with Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Amanda Stanton. Robby also briefly dated Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.

You can see Robby Hayes and Juliette Porter’s new photo below.

The Siesta Key smooch photo comes just after Robby Hayes was photographed with Juliette Porter and fellow MTV star Kelsey Owens at Stagecoach last month. The trio posed with country star Jessie James Decker, per E! News. Hayes and Porter also posed at the Neon Carnival with POKÉMON Detective Pikachu and The LG Mobile Experience last month as fans tried to figure out their relationship status.

It’s not a huge surprise that Juliette Porter has a new boyfriend. Porter’s rocky relationship with ex-beau Alex Kompthecras played out on Siesta Key’s second season. After Alex allegedly cheated on her multiple times, a tearful Juliette said she was done.

Robby Hayes’ romance with JoJo Fletcher ended when she picked Jordan Rodgers as her final man on The Bachelorette in 2016. Robby’s subsequent romance with Bachelor in Paradise girlfriend Amanda Stanton ended on a bad note in 2017 as the two duked it out with nasty social media exchanges. And as for Scheana Shay, the Vanderpump Rules star hinted that Robby ghosted her last year.

Hayes later clarified to Us Weekly that his fling with Scheana did not end in such a shady way.

“It was really not, like, a ghosting thing,” the 30-year-old Bachelorette alum said.

“We’re both stubborn — it’s just in our genes — and one wasn’t texting the other.”

While Robby called Scheana “a fantastic friend,” he explained that she is “not my type.” And interestingly, he told Us he wants to date “someone less in the limelight.”

Only time will tell if Robby Hayes will pop up on Siesta Key Season 3. Earlier this month, MTV announced that the show has been renewed for a third season, and filming starts this summer near the same beach where he’s been smooching Juliette Porter.