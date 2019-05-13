Amy Schumer Posts Hilarious Motherhood Photo Of Herself On Toilet

Actress Amy Schumer seems to be keeping her sense of humor in the early days of being a mom. The comedian posted photo to Instagram that showed a realistic yet funny moment of her hospital stay.

Schumer, 37, is seen sitting on the toilet in her hospital gown with her portable IV drip in front of her with a grumpy look on he face. The caption read, “Milf alert 1 o’clock.”

In the foreground, Schumer’s sister, Kim Caramele, is holding Schumer’s son, Gene Attell Fischer, who is sleeping peacefully in her arms.

Many celebrity mothers were quick to thank Schumer for posting something honest about the days following childbirth.

Reality star Snooki said, “Lmao yassss show the real deal.”

The Office actress Jenna Fischer said, “Happy Mother’s Day! This is it right here!!”

Lost in Space actress Selma Blair wrote, ‘True.’

Economist Emily Oster joked thanked Schumer Amy for ‘keeping it real’.

Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom even joined in on the fun and posted some fire emojis for the hot mom picture.

Many others wished the comedian a happy Mother’s Day.

Schumer’s son was born on May 5. The Trainwreck actress posted a sweet image of her holding her son with her husband, Chris Fischer, kissing her on the cheek on Instagram on Monday. She told her eight million followers that her “royal baby” was born.

She has shared a few other photos of her bundle of joy, but none were as hilarious as the one she posted Monday, showing her looking rather worn out.

Schumer also shared photos during her pregnancy. She even shared her “Met look” on Instagram, wearing what appeared to be a comfortable pair of black leggings and a long sweater over a loose grey T-shirt.

Schumer and Fischer were married in February of 2018. In March, the actress announced that he was on the Autism Spectrum, having what was formally known as Asperger’s.

In her Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing, she explained his diagnosis.

“Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight.

“That’s the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do,” she said.

Gene is the couple’s first child.