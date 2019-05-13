Who Is Peter Weber Of Hannah Brown’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season?

The Bachelorette fans will meet contestant Peter Weber on Monday night as Hannah Brown’s journey to find love kicks into full gear. Based on early spoilers about the season, it seems that viewers may find themselves rather smitten with this bachelor and wanting to know more.

According to his profile on ABC, Peter is 27-years-old and is a pilot from Westlake Village, California. In fact, Bachelorette spoilers tease that Weber will be wearing his pilot’s uniform as he meets Hannah during Monday’s premiere.

It turns out that flying runs in the family, as Weber’s dad was a pilot and his mom worked as a flight attendant. That is how the two originally met.

Peter says he likes line dancing, watching football, and snowboarding. Apparently, he still lives at home in California with his parents.

Weber’s Instagram page just went public again now that filming is done, and it gives some interesting insight into this Bachelorette contender.

Peter clearly loves to travel. For example, recent Instagram posts show he spent time in Hawaii, Mexico, Switzerland, and Greece in the months before filming Hannah’s season. Looking further back on his page, it seems that international travel has been a passion of the entire Weber family for quite some time now.

Based on an Instagram post from July of 2018, it looks as if Weber works for Delta Airlines and has not been flying professionally for all that long. That particular post noted that he had just wrapped up his first official flight.

Additional Instagram posts reveal that Peter loves the Seattle Seahawks football team and it appears that he has a handsome dog named Tripp. Other posts reveal that The Bachelorette contestant’s father is also named Peter and it looks like his mother’s name is Barbra.

Instagram also details that Peter has a younger brother named Jack, who graduated a couple of years ago from UCLA. In fact, it seems that Jack is a commercially-rated pilot now too.

Based on early spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve, Bachelorette fans might want to brace themselves that this pilot contestant may fly under the radar for much of Hannah’s season. Even if Peter doesn’t receive Brown’s final rose, he seems a likely candidate to return for Bachelor in Paradise or perhaps even snag the next Bachelor gig.

Will Hannah Brown be swept off her feet this spring on The Bachelorette by handsome pilot Peter Weber? Viewers will be anxious to see what the chemistry is like between these two as Hannah’s premiere airs on Monday night.