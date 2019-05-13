John Mayer Speaks Out About Kourtney Kardashian Dating Rumors

John Mayer is finally speaking out about the rumors that he and Kourtney Kardashian may be dating.

According to Us Weekly, the singer recently confirmed that he was not dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, on Monday.

When Cohen asked Mayer about the rumors that he and the oldest Kardashian sibling had hit it off during a GQ party late last year, John revealed that the speculation was simply “not true.”

“Look, I actually like the Kardashians. If you break it down to your interactions with them, they’re very nice people. So I think any objection to them is more philosophical, and I don’t really have a philosophical objection to people that I don’t get on with every day. Like, they’re very nice people,” Mayer told Cohen during the interview.

Meanwhile, John claims that he did meet Kourtney at the party — which he joked that he had “crashed” — and that they chatted while in the valet line.

Mayer says he spoke with Kardashian about her possibly having a cameo appearance in the music video for The Scorpions.

John also dished on Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, saying that he’s a little afraid of her. “She could end me,” he stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, John Mayer and Kourtney Kardashian met back in December. Sources told HollywoodLife at the time that the singer seemed very into the reality star, but that Kourtney believed that he wasn’t her type.

The insider claimed that John wasn’t about to give up on Kourtney, and that he had hoped to bump into her again soon.

Months later, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian was playing “Who Would You Rather?” and chose Mayer over singer Shawn Mendes, sparking those old dating rumors once again.

In the past, Mayer has had some very high-profile relationships. Billboard reports that he’s dated celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Minka Kelly, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and many more.

Meanwhile, Kardashian spent nearly 10 years with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, before moving on to model Younes Bendjima. The couple split last year after nearly two years together.

Since that time, Kourtney has been linked to model Luka Sabbat and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. However, she’s yet to go public with any current relationship.

Fans can see more of John Mayer and Kourtney Kardashian by following them on Instagram.