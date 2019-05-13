WWE Rumors: Backstage Morale In WWE Said To Be ‘Really Bad’ And Very Low

The release requests and others wanting out has really torn up WWE's locker room.

Over the last six months, there have been a large number of superstars who have been unhappy with their time in WWE. Some of them have been released from their contracts while others have requested to be let go from their deals, but they have been denied. Rumors are now flying around that things are only continuing to get worse as the backstage and locker room morale is said to be “really bad” and super low.

Wrestlers knew that there were options out there with companies such as Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, but that the pay was nothing like what WWE could offer. Sure, they could sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling, but that would mean moving across the world and changing up their entire lives.

The creation of All Elite Wrestling in January changed the landscape of things as there is a new U.S.-based promotion which can offer competitive contracts to WWE. That has given many superstars the courage needed to tell WWE they want to be treated better or they’re prepared to walk away.

According to the Wrestling Observer Live, by way of Wrestling World, the morale is really bad backstage and that has led to many requesting their releases. With WWE not only denying some of them but also extending their current deals, it has only made things worse.

WWE

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live spoke of how things are in WWE right now, and he said that many people have confirmed it is just bad.

“All I can tell you is morale today in WWE is so bad. I’ve heard it from multiple people. I’ve heard people and they’ll say it ‘morale is bad.’ I’ll say ‘I’ve heard’ and [they’ll say] ‘no really bad.’ So like I don’t know.”

Luke Harper, The Revival, Sasha Banks, Mike and Maria Kanellis, and a number of other superstars have reportedly asked for their releases in the last few months with very few being granted. Goldust was one of the very few who asked to part ways with WWE and was granted his release.

Alvarez continued on to say that he believes the morale in WWE is quite possibly the worst it has ever been or at least the worst it has been in nearly 20 years.

“It’s probably been maybe the worst it’s ever been. I’m not sure. I know it was bad in the wake of the Invasion [in 2001 after WCW was sold]. I know a lot of people were unhappy then for different reasons. The Kliq made some people’s lives miserable, but not everybody’s. In 96, 97 and 98 things turned around and everybody was making a lot of money. Maybe the early 90s but it’s bad [today].”

Once WCW folded and was purchased by Vince McMahon, the morale went really low due to WWE being one of the only wrestling promotions to work in. That limited a lot for many wrestlers, and it made them scared of not being able to find work if released by WWE. Now, there are other options out there, but if they can’t get out of their current deals for a long time, it’s not going to make for a happy working atmosphere.