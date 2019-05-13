‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Victor Takes It Slow With Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, May 14, bring Adam’s slow reintroduction to Genoa City and his family.

Adam (Mark Grossman) takes Sharon (Sharon Case) up on her idea to return to Genoa City for at least a week to see how it goes. When they get home, Victor (Eric Braeden) works to bring back Adam’s memories, according to She Knows Soaps.

Victor takes Adam straight to Newman Enterprises, which is obviously impressive. However, Adam says he doesn’t ever remember being at the offices, and Victor apologizes for how much pressure he put Adam under in Las Vegas to remember. To take things very slowly, Victor lets Adam choose who he wants to meet first. After all, Adam only agreed to come back with Sharon (Sharon Case) for one week, and Victor does not want to overwhelm Adam with too much too soon.

In an effort for some sibling bonding, Adam and Victor go to Nick’s (Joshua Morrow). Victor lets the two brothers talk it out, but Nick isn’t entirely welcoming. He does not trust Adam and having custody of Christian means that Nick has a whole lot to lose if Adam decides to try to be a father to the little boy he had with Sage.

Ultimately, Nick admits that he would’ve tried to save Adam from the explosion if he could’ve, and he gives Adam a begrudging welcome home. Nick also puts Adam on notice, though. Nick won’t allow Adam to hurt their family, and by family, it seems like Nick probably means Christian. The Inquisitr reported that Nick said Adam will have to come through him to get to Christian.

Of course, Adam wonders what Victor expects from him. What if he gets his memories back? What if Adam never remembers being Adam Newman? It’s just such a strange situation, and Adam seems confused by everything even though he seems to recognize something when he visits Sharon’s house. Plus, at this point, with everybody suspecting him of some ulterior motive, Adam feels Sharon is his only friend.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worry about Victor. Perhaps he’s not thinking clearly when it comes to Adam. Victoria wonders why her dad brought Adam back at this time, while Nikki feels like Victor threw a grenade into the family. Right now, nobody but Victor seems remotely happy that Adam is alive and well in Genoa City – memories or no memories. Adam’s family suspects there is something bigger going on, and with Victor involved, they could very well be right.