Bikini Model Sierra Skye Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sultry Leopard Swimsuit

Is there anything that model Sierra Skye does not look stunning in? The 23-year-old already boasts a very impressive Instagram following of 4 million and with each and every bikini shot that she posts — that number continues to rise. In her most recent photo, the blonde bombshell is wowing her army of fans once again, this time in a sultry little one-piece.

In the new snapshot, Skye looks nothing short of perfect while posing in leopard print one-piece that leaves very little to the imagination. The photo is taken in a backyard and a big patch of green grass as well as a tan colored umbrella are visible in the shot. Sierra stands front and center in the image, showing off her amazing body while posing in a swimsuit that features a criss-cross neckline and a peek-a-boo top, exposing ample amounts of cleavage for the camera.

The bikini bombshell wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled while she playfully holds one strand of hair in her hand. She completes the look with a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a silver ring. Since the post went live on her account just minutes ago, it’s already earned the stunner a lot of accolades with over 22,000 likes and 260 plus comments.

While most fans commented on the post to let Skye know how amazing her body looks, countless others couldn’t help but gush over the sexy swimsuit. And of course — many of Sierra’s followers just commented with various emojis, most notably the flame and heart.

“It is not a bikini….it is gorgeous!!,” one Instagrammer gushed.

“Wow you’re so beautiful.”

“Sweet…awesome gorgeous beauty,” another follow commented with heart and flame emojis.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Sierra showed off her world-famous bikini body to fans in an animal-print bikini. In the incredibly hot post, the bombshell flaunts her toned and tanned figure for the camera in an animal-print swimsuit that she nearly spills out of. The sexy bikini leaves little to the imagination with a low-plunging top and thin sides on the bottoms, exposing Sierra’s toned legs. The swimsuit also features a strappy piece that runs from her chest to her bikini bottoms and around her —hugging her every curve. Just like the most recent photo, this one also garnered a lot of attention for Skye with over 118,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.

Hopefully, it’s only a matter of time before Skye dazzles her fans with the next NSFW post.