Bikini Model Sierra Skye Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sultry Leopard Print Swimsuit

Is there anything that Sierra Skye does not look stunning in? The 23-year-old model already boasts a very impressive Instagram following of 4 million users, and with each and every bikini shot that she posts, that number continues to rise. In her most recent photo, the blond bombshell is wowing her army of fans once again, this time in a sultry little one-piece swimsuit.

In this new snapshot, Skye looks nothing short of perfect while posing in leopard print one-piece bikini that leaves very little to the imagination. The photo is taken in a backyard, and a big patch of green grass — as well as a tan-colored umbrella — are visible in the shot. Sierra stands front and center in the image, showing off her amazing body while posing in a swimsuit that features a criss-cross neckline and a peek-a-boo top. The bikini exposes ample amounts of cleavage for the camera.

The bikini bombshell wears her long blond locks down and styled slightly curled, and playfully holds one strand of hair in her hand. She completes the look with a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a silver ring. Having been posted for a very brief period of time, the share has already earned the stunner a lot of accolades, attracting over 22,000 likes and 260-plus comments.

While most fans commented on the post to let Skye know how amazing her body looks, countless others couldn’t help but gush over the sexy swimsuit. And of course, many of Sierra’s followers simply commented via various emojis, most frequently employing the flame and the heart.

“It is not a bikini… it is gorgeous,” one Instagram user gushed.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” a second supporter remarked.

“Sweet… awesome gorgeous beauty,” another follower commented, adding heart and flame emoji.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Sierra showed off her world-famous bikini body to fans, flaunting her form while wearing an animal print bikini.

In the incredibly hot post, the bombshell flaunts her toned and tanned figure for the camera, clad in an animal print swimsuit that she nearly spills out of. The sexy bikini boasts a plunging top and thin sides on the bottoms, exposing Sierra’s toned legs. The swimsuit also features a strappy piece that runs from her chest to her bikini bottoms — hugging her every curve. Just like the most recent photo, this one also garnered a lot of attention for Skye — garnering over 118,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.

Hopefully, it’s only a matter of time before Skye dazzles her fans with yet another NSFW post.