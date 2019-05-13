Who Is Jed Wyatt Of Hannah Brown’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season?

The Bachelorette spoilers hint that contestant Jed Wyatt is likely going to generate a great deal of buzz this spring throughout Hannah Brown’s season. This musician may well be one to watch during Season 15, and fans are going to be anxious to know more about him.

Spoiler king Reality Steve notes that Jed is 25 years old, and is from Nashville, Tennessee. Wyatt recently released a single via Spotify, and he seemingly attended Belmont University in Nashville. Jed has several singles available via iTunes, but it looks like his music career is still in its early stages.

According to Jed’s ABC profile, the singer and songwriter went through a very difficult breakup some time ago. The Bachelorette contestant admits that the split was so rough that he stepped back from music for a while. Wyatt says it was one of the toughest times of his life, and that he finds that music is the best way for him to express his vulnerabilities and feelings.

Jed has a little sister who is apparently his biggest fan. The Bachelorette contestant’s profile notes that this younger Wyatt sibling seemingly thinks that Hannah and her big brother would make the perfect match.

Wyatt’s Facebook page notes that he loves the outdoors, and that he is into running and hiking in addition to his music. It looks like he may be a personal trainer as well. In addition to Nashville, he has also lived in Knoxville, Tennessee, as well as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Bachelorette contestant’s Facebook profile mentions that he is religious, something that surely is important to Hannah, as she’s spoken about her spirituality as well. Jed is close to his family, and a photo shared via Facebook several years ago signals that his dad’s name is Jerry, his mom is named Gina, and his sister’s name is Lily.

It appears that Lily is just a few years younger than Jed, having turned 21 in April, according to their mom’s Facebook page. She has also started to build a brand for herself as an influencer on social media sites like Instagram under the name Lily Emmaline.

Could Jed be just the man that Hannah is looking for this spring on The Bachelorette? Spoilers suggest that he is one to keep an eye on, and given his Southern roots, love for his family, and his spirituality, it is easy to see why Brown might be attracted to him.

Viewers will get to start checking out the potential chemistry between Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown for themselves, beginning with the premiere airing on Monday night. Could Jed end up with Hannah’s final rose this spring on The Bachelorette? Spoilers haven’t revealed the scoop on that front yet, but it sounds like a solid possibility.