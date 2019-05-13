‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Does Adam Newman Remember His Past?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam Newman returns to Genoa City this week, and he supposedly cannot remember anything since the explosion.

According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, Adam (Mark Grossman) told Sharon (Sharon Case) that he could not remember anything from his life before the explosion — one that left Genoa City believing that he was dead. Adam saw a picture of Christian, and felt a connection, but that is all. His life before becoming Spider is a blank.

Viewers are not entirely convinced that Adam has amnesia, and neither is Adam’s brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow). At first, they took what Adam said at face value — however, a certain smirk that Adam gave on the show is his tell that all is not as he claims. In a popular Facebook group for Y&R fans, one member posed the question, “Do you think Adam knows who he really is?”

One fan replied, “The only reason I question, it was when Sharon left and he smirked.”

Another viewer agreed with this assessment, writing, “Yes. I didn’t until I saw that smirk after Sharon left.”

Of course, some viewers buy that Adam cannot remember anything. After all, an explosion could undoubtedly cause a head injury that led to amnesia. Even so, they don’t trust Adam to let everybody know if something happens to jog his memories, either. One viewer replied, “I believe he has amnesia, and l also believe his memory could come back and he won’t disclose it.”

RT and give a warm welcome to Mark Grossman who makes his #YR debut today as Adam Newman! @CBSDaytime pic.twitter.com/7S2fZ6Zgmn — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 13, 2019

Some viewers questioned if “Spider” was really Adam in the first place. One wondered, “Maybe he’s a look-alike and going to drain it for what its worth??????”

Indeed, on Daytime TV, anything is possible. One thing seems inevitable — Adam’s return to Genoa City means trouble for some in the Newman family. Both Nick and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) feel threatened by their long lost brother. Even at the best of times, these siblings have a tenuous relationship. Additionally, right now — when Nick stands to lose Christian, and Victoria feels her position at Newman Enterprises is at risk — they may not welcome Adam home with open arms.

Last year, Victor (Eric Braeden) tried to take Christian away from Nick after disclosing that Adam was Christian’s biological father. However, Nick pulled out his inner Victor, and used his dad’s own viciousness against him. Nick impersonated J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), released sensitive information about Newman Enterprises, and lured its people to Dark Horse. These actions invite the wrath of Victor — whenever Victor sees fit to get payback. Adam’s return could be part of Victor’s grand plan to put Nick in his place.

At this point, anything is possible, and viewers are seasoned enough to realize that all may not be as it seems with Adam.