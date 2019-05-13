‘Game Of Thrones’ Memes Show Fans’ Displeasure With Episode 5

(This post contains heavy spoilers for Game of Thrones.)

Game of Thrones’ final season is just one episode away from wrapping up, and some fans aren’t very happy with the way things are going. The biggest shocker of Episode 5 (“The Bells”) was the actions of Daenerys Targaryen, who appears to be following in her father’s footsteps and continuing her transformation into the Mad Queen after burning down King’s Landing — innocent civilians and all — even after it surrendered.

After the episode ended, fans flooded social media with memes expressing their displeasure.

Probably one of the most common complaints is regarding character development. Some fans say that many character arcs have been ruined by the decisions of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and think the pace of the show is rushed following the end of the book series’ material.

The death of Varys was also a matter of debate, with many suggesting that his character was not given a proper sendoff and his quick betrayal was not in line with his character.

Others were disappointed that Daenerys decided to kill so many innocent civilians, with some again suggesting that the final season has moved too fast to accommodate such a fast character arc.

Tyrion: if you hear the bell don’t commit genocide

*Bell rings*

Daenerys: pic.twitter.com/bOtjF8wOKE — Ben Goodfellow (@bennygoodfellow) May 13, 2019

But other fans suggest that the Lady of Dragonstone’s turn was a long time coming.

To all of you complaining about Daenerys in the last episode. What show have you guys been watching? lol #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/oiLWx6U91P — Ricardo (@iiP0PP3R) May 13, 2019

Another source of disappointment comes from all of the characters that appear to have been forgotten. Although the final episode of the series is set to air Sunday, May 19, at one hour and 20 minutes, fans are worried it won’t be able to tie up all the remaining loose ends.

Cinema Blend reports that before Game of Thrones Season 8 started, Benioff and Weiss said they will be going off the grid when the final episode airs to avoid any potential backlash.

“We’ll [be] in an undisclosed location, turning off our phones and opening various bottles,” Weiss said.

“At some point, if and when it’s safe to come out again, somebody like [HBO’s GoT publicist Mara Mikialian] will give us a breakdown of what was out there without us having to actually experience it.”

“I plan to be very drunk and very far from the internet,” Benioff said.

During a later Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview the pair confirmed this.

“We are going to take our wives to an undisclosed location — the four of us, together. We’re going to turn our phones off,” Weiss said.

“Going offline, drinking tequila,” Benioff added.

Regardless of how fans felt about Episode 5, the one thing they can probably agree on is that followers of the Mother of Dragons — including Jon Snow, Tyrion, and Davos the Onion Knight — definitely have a lot to contemplate.