Tyra Banks Sizzles In More Racy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bikini Photos

More photos of Tyra Banks’ photo shoot with Sports Illustrated are making their way online, and they all reveal one thing — Banks, at the age of 45, still has what it takes to strike a pose.

The latest photo to emerge from the shoot shows Banks in a skimpy green string bikini while on the beach in the Bahamas, per The Daily Mail. The bikini top consisted of small triangles that barely covered Banks’ breasts, while the bottoms covered just enough. Banks’ long, wavy hair was tossed to one side as she smeared sand on her thighs, producing a smoldering summer look.

Last week, Banks took the internet by storm as photos of the model in a yellow bikini — gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated— were revealed.

Banks was the first black model to appear as a cover girl for Sports Illustrated, doing so in 1997.

While sharing some of the photos of herself rocking sexy swimsuits over the past few days, Banks also wrote about how her body and attitude have changed since first appearing in the publication 22 years ago. On Sunday, the America’s Next Top Model host wrote that she thought she needed to lose 30 pounds for the shoot, per Instagram, because she believed that she needed to look the same as she did over 20 years ago.

“Then the ice cream called my name. Yep, all flavors. From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn’t say no to it when I heard it calling,” she confessed.

“So, this is me in @si_swimsuit today. Ice Screaming from mountain tops, ‘Screw cookie cutter beauty!”‘ she continued.

“Yes, we should exercise. Stay healthy. Take our vitamins. But sometimes we can give ourselves permission to work out with a scoop of frozen deliciousness in our hands,” Banks told her 6 million followers.

Banks, who currently goes by BanX, told Sports Illustrated that the “X” in her name stood for “X-ing out cookie-cutter beauty,” The Daily Mail reported.

In a post to Instagram, she said her recent cover is for everybody who has been told that they are not good enough.

Banks retired from modeling in 2005, stating on her website that she wanted to say goodbye to the modeling world before it said goodbye to her. She has since embarked on many successful endeavors, including creating America’s Next Top Model. She has been listed as one of TIME‘s 100 most influential people, and is defined as a legendary supermodel by models.com.