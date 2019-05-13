Jenelle Evans’ Kids Reportedly Removed From Her Home After Dog Killing Incident

Jenelle Evans is making headlines yet again. The former Teen Mom 2 star has allegedly been ordered to keep her children out of her home after an incident where her husband, David Eason, reportedly murdered the family pet.

According to TMZ, Jenelle Evans was contacted by Columbus County Child Protective Services recently, which led to two of her three children being removed from her home.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenelle’s sons, Jace and Kaiser, are not allowed to be in her home for the time being. While Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, has custody of Jace, he often stays at his mother’s home.

However, Jace is now not allowed to visit the home following the incident in which David killed the family pet, a bulldog named Nugget. In addition, Evans’ middle child, son Kaiser, has also been removed from the house, and is currently in the custody of his father, Nathan Griffith.

The two boys will not be allowed to return to the home until the CPS investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, Jenelle’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, whom she shares with David, is said to still be living in the home. However, this is because authorities reportedly believe it is risky to enter the couple’s property, which they call “The Land,” in order to remove the little girl due to Eason’s known temper and his stockpile of firearms.

“CPS authorized a family member to get Kaiser from his daycare on Friday,” a source told The Ashley.

“Kaiser will likely be staying away from The Land until CPS can get things sorted out. A judge will be given the case today to sign off on, at least for the foreseeable future,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, reportedly killed the family dog earlier this month after it allegedly nipped at their daughter.

David was said to have beaten the dog before shooting it and killing it outside of the couple’s home. Days later MTV announced that they had fired Jenelle from Teen Mom 2.

The reality star later admitted that she was surprised by the decision to remove her from the reality series, but that she was grateful for the time she spent working with MTV.

Sources told People Magazine that Evans is now focused on her family and getting her marriage back on track following the the incident.

