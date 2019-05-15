Kara Del Toro’s Bikini Is ‘Looking Like A Right Swipe On Tinder’

Kara del Toro has been reminding social media why she’s so popular. The Maxim model’s May 13 Instagram update was a bikini one, and it’s been receiving some pretty impressive feedback.

The Texas-born sensation went low-key for her update. Two pictures showed her in a beachy, outdoor setting. Fine sands, palms, and background greenery were all in the shade – Kara joined them. Sitting on natural rocks amid woven canopies and textured stone structures, the model seemed carefree. A quick swipe to the right also shows her smiling.

Kara’s outfit came as a tiny two-piece. The pink-and-white bikini was thin-strapped, low-cut, and cleavage-flaunting. At the same time, it remained girly and light. In a world of increasingly raunchy Instagram models, nailing a revealing look that still retains innocence has become an art. Kara’s update seems to have done just that. Nonetheless, fans appeared to be noticing Kara’s sex appeal. One fan left an on-trend comment mentioning the world’s most famous dating app. The comment doubled up as a quote from Cardi B’s “Drip” track.

“Looking like a right swipe on Tinder.”

The “right swipe” Tinder reference has been used to describe a swimwear look before – and not just anyone’s. Dua Lipa’s Instagram picture of herself in a one-piece swimsuit came captioned with this very phrase. More recently, however, Instagram looks like it would be swiping right for Kara.

Compliments for Kara do not come as a one-off. Earlier this year, the Daily Star called the model “stunning” and “out of this world beautiful.” The model’s March interview with the newspaper also saw her set the record straight with regards to her world-famous curves.

“I’ve never had any plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures so everything you see is 100% natural,” she said. “I basically live in a bikini, I love to be in the sun.”

While May 13 didn’t see Kara basking in the sun, plenty of Instagram updates from her confirm the words. The above post made in April showed del Toro soaking up rays as she enjoyed a cold beverage. It also came with a shout-out to affordable clothing brand Boohoo. While Kara does act as a social media influencer, her career has taken her into full-blown advertisements. Denimwear and clothing empire Guess chose Kara to front its spring 2019 campaign.

Kara has 961,000 Instagram followers. Her fanbase includes fellow models, Tammy Hembrow, Eriana Blanco, Madi Edwards, and Maxim girl Hannah Palmer. Kara herself follows high-profile models such as Olivia Culpo and Hailey Bieber. She also keeps tabs on reality and music faces. All five Kardashian-Jenner sisters are followed, and the woman behind the “right swipe on Tinder,” Cardi B, is another celebrity followed by Kara. Apparently, it’s a small world.