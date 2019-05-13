WWE News: The Undertaker To Face Goldberg For The First Time Ever, 50-Man Battle Royal Announced

Two legends are set to clash in Saudi Arabia.

It was recently announced that WWE would be returning to Saudi Arabia for a third event and that it would take place on June 7. Up until today, there really hasn’t been much of anything revealed in regards to the big pay-per-view, but everything has changed. Not only has WWE revealed the name as Super ShowDown, but they’ve also confirmed that The Undertaker and Goldberg will face off for the first time ever.

On June 7, the Saudi General Sports Authority will host WWE Super ShowDown at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fans who aren’t able to attend the event will be able to watch on the WWE Network, and this is one they most definitely will not want to miss.

It was recently confirmed that Bill Goldberg was going to return to the ring for a match at the event, but no one knew who he would be facing. The Inquisitr reported on speculation that it could be Bobby Lashley after the two superstars interacted on Twitter, but that isn’t what will take place.

The official website of WWE announced on Monday that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is going to face off against The Undertaker for the first time in history.

WWE

During Goldberg’s last run in WWE a couple of years ago, there had been a number of teases set up for future matches. One of those was a match against The Undertaker due to a number of quick face-offs in the ring, but nothing ever came of it at all.

Now, the legends are going to have a one-on-one match in front of one of the biggest wrestling crowds possible. Along with that huge match, there were two others confirmed for Super ShowDown as Randy Orton will take on Triple H and there will be a huge 50-Man Battle Royal.

The gigantic battle royal is very reminiscent of the Greatest Royal Rumble which took place in Saudi Arabia early last year. Triple H taking on Randy Orton will mark his second match against a former member of Evolution in the last few months as he also faced Batista at WrestleMania 35.

Other superstars confirmed to appear at the event will be:

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

AJ Styles

Braun Strowman

Brock Lesnar

More matches are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, but the card is already shaping up to be great for WWE Super ShowDown.