Who Is Tyler Cameron Of Hannah Brown’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season?

The Bachelorette spoilers hint that contestant Tyler Cameron might be one guy to keep an eye on this spring as Hannah Brown looks for love. Viewers will get their first chance to see Tyler with Hannah during Monday’s premiere, and it sounds as if the two may develop sparks with one another quickly.

Tyler’s ABC profile notes that he is 26 years old, and is originally from Jupiter, Florida. Cameron works as a general contractor, and he has a master’s degree in business administration from Florida Atlantic University. Based on The Bachelorette contestant’s Facebook page, he is currently living in Boca Raton, Florida.

Cameron loves to hang out with his family — and his rescue dog, Harley — and he also loves active hobbies like scuba diving. Apparently, while he has never gone sky diving before, it’s high on his to-do list. This Bachelorette contestant says he loves to dance, despite the fact it often embarrasses his friends, and that he used to play football.

In fact, Tyler was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens out of college. Unfortunately, his pro football career ended before it really got started, due to a shoulder injury.

According to spoiler guru Reality Steve, Cameron played wide receiver for two years at Florida Atlantic. Before that, he was the backup quarterback for two years at Wake Forest. According to his Instagram profile, it seems Tyler earned his undergraduate degree at Wake Forest as well.

Ed Herrera / ABC

The Bachelorette contender has also done some modeling. His page at Next Model Management notes that he is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. Marie Claire notes that Tyler is currently represented by several modeling agencies, and it looks like he travels across the country for gigs as they arise.

Tyler’s social media pages are still set to private as of this writing, which may be a bit of a Bachelorette spoiler about how long he sticks around during Hannah’s journey. It looks like he’s passionate about sports and his family, and rumor has it that he clicks early and well with Brown.

The Bachelorette fans will be anxious to see more of Tyler as he appears on-screen with Hannah. Cameron has popped up in some of the early sneak peek preview clips, and spoilers have hinted that he’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

Could Tyler Cameron end up being Hannah Brown’s final rose recipient? The Bachelorette spoilers have not pinpointed that particular detail yet. However, all signs point toward Hannah and Tyler being a pair to watch this spring.