Demi Lovato Heats Up Instagram With Another Leopard Print Bikini Shot

Demi Lovato said it best — there’s nothing wrong with being confident. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share another photo of herself rocking a tiny leopard print bikini, which she showed off over the weekend in a few snaps from her vacation in Bora Bora. This time, Lovato cooled down with a dip in the water, according to HollywoodLife.

The series of three photos on the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s Instagram feed showed her enjoying the sun in a strapless bikini top with leopard print stripes. The bikini top was paired with matching high-waisted bikini bottoms. In one image, Lovato peered over her sunglasses at the camera — her black hair tumbling down her back — as she tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms.

The second and third shots showed the pop star running her hands through her hair, a giant smile on her face.

The post garnered nearly 1 million likes within an hour of having been posted. Fans in the comments section called Lovato a “queen,” while other admirers complimented her curvy physique.

A few celebrity friends even joined in on the compliments, as Bebe Rexha called the singer a “BABE,” and Jaclyn Hill said that Demi Lovato was “so beautiful.”

Over the weekend, Lovato shared a few full-body photos showing her rocking the same bikini. These pictures showcased her toned abs, and saw her legs put on full display. Her hard work in the gym has definitely been paying off, and she seems to be doing much better following her reported drug overdose one year ago.

Lovato endured a drug overdose in August of 2018, an incident which led to hospitalization and on-and-off stints in rehab. The singer took a break from social media for several months, occasionally popping in to provide updates on her fitness routine — one filled with boxing and jiu-jitsu.

In January of this year, the former Disney star returned to Instagram Stories to announce that she would “never take another day of my life for granted.”

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” she said, according to USA Today.

Lovato may soon make her return to the music world, as well. On Sunday, she revealed on Instagram that she had signed with a new manager, Scooter Braun, who also works with stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

“Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!” she wrote. “LET’S DO THIS!!!”