‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Returns To SUR After Being Fired, Raquel Leviss Hired As Waitress

James Kennedy is back at SUR Restaurant after being fired from his DJing gig by Lisa Vanderpump at the start of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

On May 12 The Daily Dish revealed Kennedy has reclaimed his past job at the venue. However, he’s done so in a very private sort of way and, as the outlet explained, has not been included in any official promo material for the events he’s been working.

“I’m asked to work for them: you know, like, come through, we’re not putting your name on the flyer, you’re not getting paid, but tell the whole town about it. You know? And I have to say yes,” Kennedy explained during an appearance on a Vanderpump Rules: After Show with co-star Scheana Marie.

According to Kennedy, he’s been DJing at SUR Restaurant for some time now but worries that he isn’t allowed to say he’s back. After all, he was publicly fired from the venue months ago after fellow employee Katie Maloney threatened to quit if Vanderpump didn’t let him go. As fans will recall, Kennedy commented on Maloney’s short shorts during a Pride event at the end of last year and because she felt body shamed at work, Maloney told Vanderpump she was no longer willing to work at the restaurant if Kennedy remained employed.

“Guillermo gives me the mic, he’s like, ‘Come on, get on the mic tonight,’ and all this stuff and I love doing it, I love doing it, but I need my recognition as well from doing all this s**t,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy went on to say that while he was seen begging for his job back on a number of occasions throughout the show’s seventh season, he is no longer doing so, nor is he showing up to SUR Restaurant unannounced.

In addition to Kennedy’s return to SUR Restaurant, fans will also be seeing his girlfriend Raquel Leviss a bit more on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 after the model landed a gig working at the restaurant as a waitress.

Several weeks ago, after the cast reunited to film the reunion special of Season 7, Guillermo Zapata, who co-owns the restaurant with Vanderpump, revealed on his Instagram page that Leviss had officially joined the restaurant’s staff. Since then, Leviss has shared several photos of herself at the venue.

To see more of Kennedy, Leviss, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.