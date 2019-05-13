‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers: One Contestant Has A Girlfriend And Producers Knew It

The controversy was left in, and it is going to create a lot of obvious drama.

The 2019 season of The Bachelorette begins on Monday evening and Hannah Brown will have to find her true love from 30 men presented to her at the mansion. The Inquisitr has already revealed that eight men will be sent home, but there will be much bigger drama coming to the fans. It appears as if one of those fighting for Hannah’s affection already has a girlfriend. However, making matters worse, producers knew about it.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the 2019 season of The Bachelorette starring Hannah Brown. If you don’t want to know them and would rather be surprised, stop reading now.

Scott Anderson is a 28-year-old software executive from Chicago, Illinois, and he just seems like a guy’s guy who likes hanging with friends and having some beers. As reported by Hollywood Life, Scott thinks a lot of himself and believes he is a great catch for Hannah, but there are some things about him which just don’t add up.

ABC has already teased there will be a confrontation on the first episode of The Bachelorette and that it will be with Scott. Reality Steve has seen the debut episode and knows that the drama does indeed revolve around Scott and the fact that he has a girlfriend even though he’s on the show.

That is a problem in itself, but it is made even bigger by the fact that producers “obviously” knew about it all along.

ABC

When fans watch tonight’s episode, they will see Hannah standing outside and waiting for the guys to do their normal introductions. There is going to be something extra happening, though. Demi Burnette and Katie Morton, two contestants from last season’s The Bachelor, will be acting as spies in a van near the mansion.

The reason for this is that Scott has a girlfriend and that’s why producers set up the whole spying thing. If they didn’t already know about the fact that he’s in a relationship, they never would have had a reason for a surveillance fan and Reality Steve called them out on it.

All in all, pretty standard first episode outside of the Scott drama. It was obvious production was made aware Scott had a gf, hence the reason they did the whole bit with Demi & Katie. But Hannah definitely was bothered by him and let him know it. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 11, 2019

Before the confrontation, Demi will speak on the situation earlier in the night and say she was told by some girl that Scott had a girlfriend. Knowing that is instant ratings gold and ABC certainly wasn’t going to pull him from the show.

The drama of the night is the fact that Demi was told by some girl that Scott had a gf. So she’s waiting in the van for Scott to show up. She said she’s seen texts between Scott and this girl that they were just talking on Monday, he said he’d be with her when he got back (cont) — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 11, 2019

Demi says she saw texts between Scott and his supposed girlfriend, but that seems a bit set up and intrusive. Once called out by Hannah on the whole thing, Scott tries to compare the situation to her love for Colton Underwood on The Bachelor and that earns him a boot from the show.