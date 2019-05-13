Rachel Bush Shows Off Insane Figure In Nearly Invisible Peach Bikini

Another day, another bikini for Instagram sensation Rachel Bush. As fans know, the 21-year-old is wildly popular on the social media platform and has amassed an impressive following of over 1 million on Instagram alone. But while Rachel is popular in her own right, she’s also very well-known for being the wife of NFL star Jordan Poyer. The couple shares one daughter together but that doesn’t stop Rachel from flooding her Instagram account with one sexy photo after another.

In her most recent post, the brunette beauty flaunts her world-famous figure for the camera. Clad in the tiniest bikini, the model poses on a towel-lined chair while stretching out for the camera. Bush covers her face with hear hair and cocks her head to the side for the snapshot. The bombshell’s incredible figure is fully on display in a tiny peach bikini that barely covers her NSFW parts. And while the suit is primarily made out of peach cloth, it also comes complete with tiny gold chains on the sides.

Within just moments of the photo going live, it’s already earned the beauty plenty of attention with over 23,000 likes in addition to 250-plus comments. Some fans commented on the post to let Bush know how amazing her figure looks while countless others simply chimed in with various emojis.

“You make me happy baby,” one follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“So beautiful OMG.”

“Jordan’s one lucky guy,” another wrote.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the mother of one wowed fans with two short boomerang video clips. In the first post in the set, Rachel uses a filter that features little gold butterflies flying around her head. The stunner wears her long, dark locks down and straight and is all smiles in the snippet. Per usual, the bombshell rocks subtle makeup including some light pink gloss, mascara, and blush. Wearing an open pink robe and a nude colored bra, Bush puts on a busty display, shimmying for the camera in the seconds-long clip.

Loading...

The second little snippet in the series is very similar to the first one, only this time Rachel smiles without flashing her pearly whites to the camera. She tagged the video in Turks and Caicos — where she was vacationing at the time. Just like all of her social media snapshots, this one earned Bush ample amounts of attention with over 31,000 likes. It appears as though she disabled fans from commenting on this particular post.

Fans can keep up-to-date with Rachel by following her on Instagram.