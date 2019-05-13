‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Adam Newman Returns

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of May 13 reveal some new faces for some old favorites in Genoa City.

Actor Mark Grossman finally debuts as Adam Newman this week, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam appears to have a plan, which could leave his reunion with the Newmans short-lived. Since February fans have known that Y&R planned to recast Adam. The character was presumed dead after a cabin explosion in the fall of 2016. Previously, actors Justin Hartley, Michael Muhney and Chris Engen portrayed the younger son of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Before taking on this role in Daytime television, Grossman starred in Famous in Love in 2018.

Before he supposedly died, Adam was serving time in prison, and he may end up having to continue that sentence depending on how the storyline goes. Of course, he’s a Newman, and typically Newmans never end up paying for their litany of crimes in Genoa City. Today was Grossman’s debut as Adam.

Actress, Melissa Claire Egan will reprise the role of Chelsea Newman, and it appears as if she has already begun filming for a mid-June return. Most likely Chelsea’s return will have something to do with Adam being alive. She’s been in the run with Connor since 2018 after she stole money from Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Fenmore’s. Somehow that will likely get swept under the rug, and Chelsea won’t return to Genoa City only to go straight to prison.

According to The Inquisitr, actor Greg Rikaart is back on set filming scenes as Kevin Fisher. His on-screen brother Christian LeBlanc, who portrays Michael Baldwin, welcomed him back with a photo. Later, the soap posted a picture of Rikaart alongside LeBlanc, Bregman, and Doug Davidson (Paul Williams) on the patio of the Crimson Lights set.

After this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, actress Elizabeth Hendrickson sent rumors flying when she posted a picture of herself with Rikaart and hinted at a possible return by saying there’s more love to come in the photo and calling Y&R her forever family. Currently, Hendrickson portrays Margaux Dawson, the District Attorney on General Hospital.

Finally, Gina Tognoni finished her filming as Phyllis Summers last week, so her episodes will likely air for the next five to six weeks. When her contract at General Hospital ends later this month, actress Michelle Stafford, who is Nina in Port Charles, will begin filming as Phyllis and resume the role she left roughly five years ago.