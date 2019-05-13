Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton Wear Matching, Tight Sparkly Dresses In BTS Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian is sharing more footage from her latest music video venture.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the KKW Beauty CEO will be reuniting with her Paris Hilton for Hilton’s new video. The video is for Hilton’s single, “My Best Friend’s A**” and also features Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry. Kardashian shared photos from the shoot with her 138 million followers. In the post, the two former party girls are wearing matching silver dresses that showed off their insane curves. They are also both wearing heels, with Kardashian opting to go for clear shoes and Hilton going for black. The post received more than 750,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments from Kardashian’s followers.

“Who let the GLAM out?” one follower inquired.

“Hand in hand back like the old times two beauties,” another follower chimed.

Billboard reported that Hilton’s new single is her entrance back into the music scene. The dance song dropped on Thursday, May 9, by DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. Kardashian’s cameo was reportedly inspired by viewers thinking the previewed lyrics were released last month, due to the beauty mogul being known for her booty. The two reality stars hinted that they were working on something together in April when Hilton shared videos of the two of them on her Instagram page.

Many fans know that Kardashian and Hilton have been friends since they were both young. Kardashian even worked for Hilton before Keeping Up with the Kardashians began back in 2007. People reports that the two were seen in countless paparazzi photos clubbing together. Kardashian was also seen on Hilton’s E! series The Simple Life organizing her closet and taking care of her chihuahua Tinkerbell. However, the two began to part ways as Kardashian and her family became household names. The two even exchanged harsh words towards each other in the press and weren’t on speaking terms in the mid-2000s. In an interview, Hilton even compared Kardashian’s derriere to cottage cheese.

“I haven’t talked to her in a few years,” Kardashian West told Howard Stern in 2009. “We were good friends … It was just one time we didn’t speak again. I did speak to her once when she went on a radio station and said that my ass looks like cellulite in a trash bag or something — she did call me to apologize.”

Since then, however, the two have reunited and have spent more time together. Hilton joined the Kardashian-Jenner clan in April to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday, which she posted about on Instagram.