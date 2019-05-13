WWE Rumors: WWE Reveals Interesting Name For New Pay-Per-View Event Coming Next Month

The next WWE event in Saudi Arabia is going to have a rather simple name.

A couple of weeks ago, WWE announced they were officially heading back to Saudi Arabia for its next big event in “The Kingdom.” That event still has no official matches announced for it, but The Inquisitr has confirmed that Bill Goldberg will return and be in a match on the card. A lot of fans have simply been wondering what the pay-per-view is going to be called, and it seems as if WWE has finally settled on a name.

The very first event in Saudi Arabia took place early last year and was called the Greatest Royal Rumble. In November, WWE returned to Saudi Arabia with Crown Jewel, which featured a tag team match of D-Generation X vs. The Brothers of Destruction.

After the event was announced, WWE had it listed on their website simply as “WWE Jeddah,” which is the actual location of the show. There have been a number of different names tossed around, but absolutely nothing confirmed. It looks like all of that has changed.

Wrestling Inc. noticed today on WWE’s official app that the event is listed as WWE Super ShowDown. If that sounds familiar to fans, that’s because it should. That’s almost the exact same name of the event held in Australia last October, but there was the slight difference of a hyphen with WWE Super Show-Down.

As of this writing, WWE still has the event listed as “WWE PPV Jeddah” on their official website, but that is likely just a formality. They probably won’t change that until the pay-per-view name is officially announced, which could come tonight on Monday Night Raw or after Sunday’s Money In The Bank event.

There had been some other names tossed around as possible options, and one of them made a bit more sense but likely won’t end up being used.

Not yet official but the name that’s being discussed for the upcoming Saudi Arabia show on 6/7: WWE Sands of Time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 10, 2019

WWE is going to continue heading over to Saudi Arabia for events even though there has been quite a great deal of controversy surrounding The Kingdom. The Saudi Arabia pay-per-views have been huge money-makers for the company, and the talent loves performing for them as they earn big paychecks as well.

WWE Superstars return to Jeddah on Friday, June 7. https://t.co/249hgsrryW pic.twitter.com/IXMLXXFz4b — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2019

While it’s still possible that the name of the Saudi Arabia event on June 7 could be something else, Super ShowDown seems very likely. That is one of a few trademarks recently filed by the promotion, and it just makes sense for this PPV since it is when superstars from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live will come together.