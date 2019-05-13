Bella Hadid Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Malibu Beach Photo Shoot

Model Bella Hadid left nothing to the imagination during a photo shoot on Malibu Beach Monday.

The supermodel bared her chest under a loose, deep cut sheer nude blouse that fell over one of her shoulders. She paired the blouse with a nude pair of high-cut bikini bottoms that accented her slender waistline.

Hadid, 22, was seen striking several poses under a stream of water coming from an outdoor shower with her bare feet in the sand as photographers snapped away, The Daily Mail reported.

This was not the first time the model nearly bared it all. In July 2018, she posed topless for the cover of Vogue Mexico. In the black and white photo, Hadid covered her assets with just her hands. She wore a pair of tiny, string bikini bottoms in the sultry pose.

In January, Bella and her sister, GiGi, posed nude for the cover of Vogue. The photo, which showed the two sisters facing each other with their arms and legs strategically placed to cover their private parts, made many feel uncomfortable, USA Today reported. Many users called the photo inappropriate while others simply said the photo was “creepy” and non-artistic.

While some may have thought the photo was unsuitable, Hadid is apparently extremely comfortable with her nudity. She has posted racy images of herself wearing sheer tops on Instagram before. To avoid avoid violating the platform’s policy on nudity, the photos were slight blurred and altered using a the app’s filters.

Hadid is among several actresses who are campaigning to “free the nipple,” Cosmopolitan reported. The posts were in response to a bully who accused her of being fake and getting plastic surgery.

“I usually never respond to anybody and I think that night I just really had had it,” she told People magazine, per Cosmo.

“At the end of the day I don’t want to mean, and I don’t want to ‘clap back.’ We’re all just human beings and it wasn’t even about what they said about our faces, it was just that — don’t attack my personality because you don’t know me. That’s what deeply hurts me.”

The model addressed trolls on social media in an interview with People, where she said it was sometimes difficult to deal with people who constantly tell her she is a piece of s***, and she has learned a lot about herself because of the things people say about her, per Elle.