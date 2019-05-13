Nikki Bella Shows Off Taut Abs In Tiny Crop Top, Pink Panties

She may have retired from the WWE, but Nikki Bella is still in incredible shape.

The 35-year-old has one of the best bodies in the business, and when she was a professional wrestler, she showed off her flawless figure in a number of skimpy outfits. Since deciding to leave the ring, Nikki has been keeping her fans updated with all of the happenings in her life via Instagram. In her most recent snapshot, the black-haired beauty proves that she is still in great shape while donning a skimpy little outfit.

In the close-cropped photo, Bella holds both of her hands in the air, lifting up her shirt to expose her toned abs to her 8 million-plus followers. The bombshell rocks a tiny white sweatshirt that reads “Fearless” in black letters. Along with the tiny top, Nikki also rocks a pair of skimpy pink panties that are just barely visible in the photographic frame. The former WWE star completes her sultry look by wearing her long dark locks down and at her back, and sports a face full of fresh makeup — including her signature red lipstick.

It comes as no surprise that the new post has earned Bella rave reviews from her followers, amassing over 173,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments in a matter of hours. While some fans confessed that they miss Nikki in the ring, others applauded her picture-perfect body.

“Amazing inside and out, my hero, my inspiration. Always motivating me #reallifewonderwoman,” one follower wrote, adding a kissing emoji.

“Love your confidence. You look amazing. Thanks for the motivation,” a second supporter gushed.

“Those abs are to [sic] amazing!!,” a third admirer wrote.

As The Inquisitr shared this past March, the 35-year-old surprised her fans by revealing that she was retiring from the WWE on the season finale of Total Bellas. The announcement from Nikki came shortly after her twin sister, Brie Bella, also retired from the sport that made them famous. However, Nikki left the door open for an eventual return.

“She still loves wrestling, still loves the WWE and would be down to make cameos in the future — as long as the timing is right,” a source shared to TMZ.

The same insider also dished that Nikki left the establishment on good terms, and that even while she’s still in retirement from wresting, she still plans to remain a WWE ambassador. For now, Bella is continuing to keep busy with a clothing line, and a new podcast.