Kate Gosselin Goes On Awkward First Dates In ‘Kate Plus Date’ Teaser, Confirms One Guy Is A ‘Good Kisser’

A decade after her divorce, the mom of eight dips back into the dating pool for a new TLC series.

Kate Gosselin’s dating life will soon be on display. A decade after her divorce from Jon Gosselin, the mom of eight’s first dip back into the dating pool is set to play out on the upcoming TLC reality show Kate Plus Date. TLC posted a sneak peek at Gosselin’s new reality show, one which also features her 18-year-old daughters Mady and Cara.

In the extended teaser, embedded below, Kate Gosselin is seen on first dates with several bachelors. All of these dates include an “active” component such as archery, tee-ball, grape stomping, and racquetball. Second dates take place in a more intimate dinner setting — if Kate gives the go-ahead.

While some men have no idea who Kate is — one guy appears dumbfounded when she reveals that she has eight kids — other dates are just downright “painful.”

Mama Gosselin does get some action — after one excursion, she confirms that her date was a good kisser — but she also makes it clear that, after 10 years of marriage and a 10-year dry spell, she doesn’t know what the rules of dating are anymore.

Luckily, Kate Gosselin has some help in her dating adventures. People notes that the reality TV mom gets advice from dating expert Adam LoDolce and relationship pro Rachel DeAlto in something resembling a speed dating format.

The TLC teaser features some hilarious commentary from Kate Gosselin’s sassy daughter, Mady, who says it makes her cringe to see her mom flirt with men.

“Whenever she’s trying to be like flirty or whatever, it makes me want to throw up.”

You can see the Kate Plus Date teaser below.

After 10 years, Kate Gosselin is ready to find love! ???? Tune in to the premiere of #KatePlusDate Monday, June 10 at 10/9c. Learn more: https://t.co/y0hmmSYTGF pic.twitter.com/itat5fGlmL — TLC Network (@TLC) May 13, 2019

The series was apparently a long time coming. Kate Gosselin’s daughters have been trying to get her to date for years, as was previously shared by The Inquisitr.

During a panel discussion earlier this year, Kate Gosselin told reporters that she went on “strictly blind dates” with 10 mystery men for the new series. The reality star told Television Critics Association reporters that the most difficult part of her search for love was the “awkwardness” of the journey, and Kate said that the blind dates were very “hit or miss.”

“The whole thing was I didn’t realize how awkward I feel on this whole journey,” Gosselin said, per Fox News. “I’ve learned so much about myself and so much about how I react. It’s painful at times – I’m hard to watch.”

Based on Kate Gosselin’s press interviews for her new reality TV venture, it’s hard to tell if she actually found love or not. Either way, there won’t be Bachelorette-style make-out sessions on Kate Plus Date. The mom of eight was set on a making a “respectful, G-rated show” so that her kids can watch it without gagging.

Last year, Kate Gosselin told People that her kids want her to find a man so that she doesn’t end up all alone when they go off to college. Kate admitted that she even started picturing herself as a “spinster,” and then realized that she didn’t want that to be her fate.

While it remains to be seen if Kate Gosselin found love on reality TV, her estranged ex-husband seems skeptical of her chances. In an interview with Us Weekly, Jon Gosselin said, “I don’t think anyone can [find love on TV]. I think you need to find it [organically].”

Kate Plus Date premieres June 10 at 10 p.m. on TLC.