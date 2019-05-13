‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers: Hannah Brown Eliminates A Lot Of Guys On Night One – Who Goes Home?

After the first night is over, there will already be eight men going home.

The time has come once again for the ultimate in reality series dating and love as the 2019 season of The Bachelorette begins on Monday night. Yes, this will be the moment that Hannah Brown steps in as the next one looking for love and is presented with a huge group of guys with the hope that one is hers forever. That being said, there are going to be a lot of men who don’t find love, and plenty of them are going home after just one episode.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the 2019 season of The Bachelorette starring Hannah Brown. If you don’t want to know them and would rather be surprised, stop reading now.

This is officially Season 15 of The Bachelorette, and it stars Hannah Brown, who was eliminated by Colton Underwood on the last season of The Bachelor. As of this writing, the ultimate winner of the final rose has not yet been revealed as is usually the case, and that could be ABC making sure things are kept quieter than usual.

A lot of guys are going to arrive at the mansion tonight to meet Hannah and begin their journey toward true love. It’s going to get a little weird, though, because it gets too serious as is always the case with the introductions.

This is how we roll on #TheBachelorette. pic.twitter.com/iQMWsbFdyH — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 12, 2019

With the formalities out of the way, Hannah Brown is already sitting somewhere and possibly with her true love. Virtually the entire season has already been filmed, and it is believed that she’s made her final pick, but what about the other guys?

Hannah’s going to meet a lot of gentlemen this evening, and she will be hard-pressed to eliminate almost all of them over time. Making things even more difficult is that she’s going to get rid of a whopping eight men before the first episode is even over.

That means she will have to toss a bunch of them before even getting to really know them. What if she made a horrible mistake? What if she sends home her one true love and destiny? Well, that’s the way the game is played and Reality Steve has revealed who is going home first.

(SPOILER): Said I had 7 of the 8 guys eliminated on night 1 today in the column. Got the last one. Here are your 8 that were eliminated: Brian Bowles, Chasen Coscia, Hunter Jones, Joe Barsano, Matt Donald, Ryan Spirko, Scott Anderson, & Thomas Staton. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 7, 2019

After tonight, things will truly start to get serious as Hannah Brown will need to send a lot of guys home to even start thinking straight. The Bachelorette is pure reality series drama, and it is loved by millions, which is why ABC keeps bringing it back. Sometimes, you make it to that final ceremony and other times, you aren’t even handed a single rose.