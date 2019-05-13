Here’s How Aaron Rodgers Landed A Role On ‘Game Of Thrones’

(This post contains spoilers for Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones, “The Bells.”)

Aaron Rodgers got to do something that most Game of Thrones fans only dream about: He made a cameo appearance in Sunday night’s episode.

Rodgers appeared briefly on the episode during the assault on King’s Landing. The Green Bay Packers quarterback posted a picture of himself in costume on his Instagram Sunday night.

“I was helping a woman, who was injured… then the hell with her I’m getting out of there,” Rodgers was quoted as saying in footage posted to Twitter by Lily Zhao, a TV reporter in Green Bay.

Rodgers has been a vocal Game of Thrones fan for years, and the cameo hadn’t been a surprise. Speaking at the Kentucky Derby last week, an interviewer asked Rodgers if he was planning on doing any acting, and the quarterback said simply “Episode 5, Game of Thrones” before walking away, per a tweet by reporter Sam Alex.

Per Deadspin, many believed that Rodgers could be found in a scene among a group of archers, but it was not in fact Rodgers.

Rodgers had also used the hashtag # episode5shouldbegood in a tweet about Game of Thrones in April. And as far back as early last year, Rodgers said on Dan Patrick’s show, via a YouTube video, that he could “neither confirm nor deny” that he’d be appearing on Game of Thrones in the final season.

Rodgers hasn’t told the full story of how he came to be cast on Game of Thrones, although he has done work for the show before. In late 2018, he did a Twitter promo that was filmed at the Packers stadium in which he sat on the Iron Throne and referred to himself as “Lord Aaron Rodgers of Greenwater Bay, the True King in the North.”

When another famous person, singer Ed Sheeran, cameoed briefly on the show last season, co-creator David Benioff said in a featurette via YouTube that they approached Sheeran, knowing he was a fan of the show and that “Maisie Williams was obsessed with him.”

The quarterback, per ESPN, said last month that he had “a bit of inside information about who is alive in one of the episodes.” And in 2017, Rodgers shared his Game of Thrones theories with The Ringer, one of which has been proven at least two-thirds right with Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and Tyrion Lannister being related to each other.

In 2017, Rodgers gave away four Packers tickets to a lucky fan who could name his favorite Game of Thrones character, as he offered in an Instagram post.