Wendy Williams Stuns In Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress For LGBTQ Event Amid Kevin Hunter Divorce

Wendy Williams is looking better than ever, despite the big changes she’s going through in her life. The talk show host spent Saturday evening on the red carpet for an LGBTQ community fundraiser in New York City, and she pulled out all the stops for her stunning animal print outfit, per HollywoodLife.

Williams arrived at L’Hommage’s FIERCE event wearing a tight animal print dress with a thigh-high leg slit and a low-cut neckline by RE: NAMED APPAREL. She paired the dress with a sheer black floor-length trench coat by Vera Wang, sparkling black Gucci sneakers with gold chains, and GCDS sunglasses.

The radio star shared her fierce look in an Instagram post on Sunday. Williams posed in front of a metal garage door with one leg lifted, peeking out of the slit in her dress. She gave a sultry glare at the camera, boasting pouted lips.

Many fans and friends showed their support for Williams in the comments section of the post, which garnered over 150,000 likes.

“Weeerrrrrqqqqqqqqqq [sic] Wendy!!‼️‼️” one user said, adding several clapping emojis.

“Dipping and doing it. You go girl,” another fan wrote.

Other users mentioned how proud they are of Williams for bouncing back after weeks of divorce drama with her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter.

“SINGLE AUNTY WENDY ABOUT TO F*** IT UP THIS SUMMER!” one follower added, while another admirer captioned the shot, “When you get ya groove back.”

Williams has been experiencing great changes in the last few months, starting with her time spent living in a New York City sober house for a reported battle with addiction. Back in March, she tearfully revealed — during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show — that she had been struggling with addiction, but had found help in her new living situation, NBC reported. Since then, the author has been very transparent with fans about her personal life.

At the same time, reports began to spread that Hunter was having an ongoing affair with an alleged mistress, one who gave birth to his child earlier this year. Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April, after 22 years of marriage, and he was fired from his role as executive producer of her talk show.

Williams did leave her sober house last month, but rather than heading home to New Jersey with Hunter, she moved to a new apartment in Manhattan, New York. Once again, she shared the big news on her talk show.

“I have a whole new life I planned for myself and my son,” she said on-air, according to Women’s Health.