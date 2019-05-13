Stassi Schroeder Gets Real With Makeup-Free Instagram Photo, Talks Psoriasis Amid Beau Clark Romance

See the 'Vanderpump Rules' star's photo.

Stassi Schroeder shared a makeup-free selfie to Instagram on Monday, May 13.

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion special, Schroeder posted an image of herself online. In the caption, she told her fans and followers that she suspected Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones had caused her psoriasis to flare up.

“Here’s a little no makeup Monday realness. Pretty sure last night’s [Game of Thrones] episode worsened my psoriasis.”

Earlier this month, Schroeder opened up about her struggles with psoriasis to Today, revealing that she first developed the “annoying” skin condition six years ago.

“There’s really no way to control it and it comes and goes whenever it pleases,” she explained. “Right now, if you wiped away all of my makeup, you would see red patches all over my face.”

According to Schroeder, stress increases her flare-ups, and is often what brings them on. So, rather than allow herself to become anxious over every little breakout, Schroeder does her best to embrace the condition as one of her imperfections — reminding herself that things could be worse. That said, she does have insecurities about her skin, and is often frustrated by her condition.

Schroeder also said that she struggles with her body image at times, and would love to get to a healthier place in regards to how she perceives herself.

In other news, Schroeder and her co-stars may have returned to production on Vanderpump Rules. The show’s upcoming, but yet-to-be-confirmed, eighth season will involve some time spent in Paris, France. Earlier this month, Schroeder ventured to Europe with Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney for what appeared to be a fun girls-only trip.

Although Schroeder’s boyfriend, Beau Clark, wasn’t present during the getaway, the couple is still together — and are very much in love. In fact, many of their co-stars have suspected that Stassi and Beau will be the next couple to get engaged, or to have a baby. In fact, just last month, Kent told Us Weekly that she suspected Schroeder would become a mom before walking down the aisle.

“I think they’re gonna have a baby before they get engaged,” Kent said. “I just see that in her future. Because I don’t think they have any plans to get engaged and start planning a wedding, but she wants a baby and so does he, so who knows.”

To see more of Schroeder and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.