Tyra Banks Spills Out Of A Blue Swimsuit In More Photos From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover

Tyra Banks is sharing more steamy photos from her Sports Illustrated photo shoot.

The model and television personality, 45, covered the publication for its summer 2019 double issue. Landing the front page of Sports Illustrated marks Banks’ first cover since having formally retired from modeling back in 2005. To celebrate her journey back to posing for the camera, Banks has been flaunting her curves all over her Instagram page.

The America’s Next Top Model creator shared a photo to her 6.4 million followers on Monday. In this photo, Tyra is leaving very little to the imagination as she covers her breasts via a royal blue one-piece swimsuit. The photo was shot by Laretta Houston, according to Banks’ tags. The photo received more than 45,000 likes and more than 400 comments from the model’s followers.

“You are an Icon,” one follower commented.

“Suddenly I can’t breathe,” another fan wrote.

While the runway star has been sharing multiple swimsuit photos as of late, she has also been reflecting on her cover through her photo captions. On Monday, Tyra shared that the day of the shoot was unexpectedly cloudy, and described the outcome of the photos as “quiet fierce.” E! News reports that the model also opened up on the subject of her body image. In a photo on Sunday, the former America’s Got Talent host shared that she struggled with body image after coming back to Sports Illustrated — almost two decades after she had first graced the magazine’s cover.

“I thought I had to look the same. Then the ice cream called my name. Yep, all flavors,” she said. “From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn’t say no to it when I heard it calling. ‘TyTy, Come eat me…’ from my mom’s freezer. So, this is me in @si_swimsuit today. Ice Screaming from mountain tops, ‘Screw cookie cutter beauty!'”

Banks also elaborated on her life’s journey, detailing the period of time spanning when she first served as Sports Illustrated cover girl — in 1997 — to where she is now, as she returns to modeling. While wearing the same red polka dot bikini that she wore as the first black woman to model for the cover of SI, Banks said that she is more proud of the woman she is today. Banks said that in showing the entertainment industry her multiple talents, her “22 year [Instagram] challenge” means more to her today. The model quipped that, years later, she is “powerful beyond pictures” — and feels she has proven that she can be an “example” to her audience, one that has followed her journey with great interest.

Banks will be joined by FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Alex Morgan and model Camille Kostek, who are set to appear on two additional covers for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 issue.