Emily Ratajkowski And Her Bathrobe Video Bring Instagram To Its Knees

Emily Ratajkowski has a way of bringing Instagram to its knees. The supermodel’s revealing snaps and doe-eyed selfies have become somewhat iconic – EmRata’s May 13 update is adding to her portfolio.

Today’s video appears to be a selfie. Emily is channeling old-school Hollywood glam with sultry makeup and a white bathrobe. The model’s bronze-highlighted face, side-swept bangs, and glossy pout come dolled up and thanked. A caption acknowledging Hung Vanngo for delivering the “glam” suggests Ratajkowski is happy with the finished product. Instagram seems to agree. If anything, the platform is reacting with a bit of an explosion.

“Lord give me strength,” one fan wrote.

EmRata’s look was also called “Soooooo epic.”

Many users simply left fire or heart emojis.

Today’s update comes just under a week after the 27-year-old’s glittering appearance at the 2019 Met Gala. Her jaw-droppingly revealing dress was called “the most daring look of the night” by Harper’s Bazaar. It came followed by a string of social media posts showing the Dundas number’s fittings, alongside snaps of Ratajkowski wearing it on the gala’s carpet. With the gala over though, it looks like it’s back to the regular grind for Emily. Today’s video doesn’t offer much insight into where the model is, although background lights and jet blacks suggest she might be on set for a shoot.

Ratajkowski seems to be causing a major stir today. Amazingly, she’s doing it with what appears to be very little effort. Her bombshell hair, cat-wing eyeliner, and defined brows are doing a good job showcasing a chiseled bone structure, but something about the bathrobe is upping the ante – Emily doesn’t appear to be wearing anything underneath it.

Emily may not be bringing fans those signature bikinis today, but her video is likely contributing to her growing fanbase. Nearly 22.7 million individuals now follow EmRata on Instagram. While many are likely subscribing for this model’s scantily-clad updates and racy selfies, hitting “follow” on Emily’s Instagram will bring other faces into the picture. Emily has recently posted snaps of her dog to the platform. She likewise occasionally updates with her husband, Sebastian Bear McClard.

As a style icon, fashion queen, and bonafide “it” girl, EmRata’s fame has afforded some business opportunities. Inamorata is the underwear and swimwear line that comes with Emily as CEO. While many posts to Emily’s Instagram promote the line, not all are directed at selling her merch. A video of Emily (seen above) dancing along to Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” currently sits at over 10 million views. Grande herself follows Ratajkowski. Likewise following Emily are Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, Bella Thorne, and Vanessa Hudgens.