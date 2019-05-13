‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Kyle Is Onto Summer’s Game

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, May 13 brings Sharon and Adam together for the first time since his return. Plus, Nikki and Nick tell Billy and Victoria that Adam is alive, and Billy makes plans to protect his family. Elsewhere, Kyle and Lola spend time together.

Adam (Mark Grossman) apologized for shocking Sharon (Sharon Case) in Las Vegas. Adam revealed that he has no memories before the explosion, and Sharon asked him if seeing her brought anything back, but he said it didn’t. However, the photo of Christian did help Adam feel a connection, but so far nothing else did.

Sharon gave Adam the lowdown on Victor (Eric Braeden) as well as some of her shared history with Adam. Sharon grabbed Adam’s hand when he said this was a waste of time, and she told him nothing about him was wasted. Still, Adam wanted to leave the past in the past, but Sharon asked him to return to Genoa City with her for a week to see how it goes. After Sharon left, she told Victor how things went, and Adam packed a bag after looking at the photo of Christian.

Meanwhile, back in Genoa City, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) stopped by Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) house. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) was there, and she informed Victoria that “Spider” was her brother Adam. Then, Billy said he didn’t feel inclined to believe anything that Adam said. Nick explained how Victor had Sharon helping Adam regain his memories. Nikki told everybody to stay calm and not worry.

At the Abbott mansion, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) spent time together. She moaned about her messed up family while she and Kyle drank tea. Lola noticed Kyle had on the watch she gave him, and then they went swimming. After swimming, Kyle and Lola made out until Summer (Hunter King) interrupted and complained that Kyle was swimming while she worked. Summer said their deal was in jeopardy and demanded that Kyle get dressed and go to work. However, Kyle checked on the deal, found out things were fine, and then he told Summer to go home. Summer went to the bar at Society instead, and when Theo called her, she invited him for a nightcap.

Also at Society, Billy apologized to Victoria for making her back off her investigation into Victor’s secret. Victoria assured Billy that he wouldn’t have to be part of Adam’s life, and then she told Billy that together they are stronger. Happy, Billy and Victoria kissed.