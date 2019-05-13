Abby Dowse Spreads Legs Open, Flaunts Major Cleavage In New Snap

Once again, Abby Dowse is reminding fans why she’s so popular on social media.

The blonde bombshell is no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect figure in a number of NSFW outfits — especially bikinis. Dowse boasts a following of over 1.3 million on Instagram alone and with each and every photo that she posts – her popularity continues to skyrocket. In her latest Instagram photo, Abby leaves very little to the imagination of her fans.

Clad in a skimpy blue pool cover-up, the stunner snaps a sexy selfie in the mirror. The model sits on the floor with both of her legs spread open, striking a pose for the sexy shot. The see-through dress is adorned with a flower pattern in some parts while other parts of the ensemble are see-through, exposing plenty of skin for the camera. The Australian model nearly spills out of her top, flaunting plenty of cleavage for fans.

Under the dress, Dowse wears a matching blue thong and part of her abs are also visible in the see-through outfit. Abby wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved along with a face full of gorgeous, fresh makeup. It appears as though the photo was taken in Dowse’s house and since it went live on her account — it’s already garnered plenty of attention for the stunner with over 16,000-plus likes as well as nearly 500 comments. While many followers took to the post to let Abby know how amazing she looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her sexy outfit.

“The most beautiful lady on instagram……love you,” one follower wrote.

“Looking like an absolute angel in that lace.”

“You are an amazing woman and beautiful, gorgeous blonde,” one more chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the 29-year-old showed off her amazing figure in another sexy outfit. Clad in the tiniest black bikini, the “Barbie Doll” rocked a pair of over-the knee neon boots that almost went all the way up to her thigh. Abby shows off plenty of underboob in the tiny top along with a pair of itty bitty bikini bottoms that flaunt Dowse’s long and lean legs.

Like her most recent photo, this one also garnered the social media sensation plenty of attention with over 42,000 likes and 1,200 comments from her army of loyal followers. It’s probably only a matter of time before Abby flaunts her amazing body on Instagram again and until then, fans can follow all of the stunner’s amazing photos on her Instagram page.