Abby Dowse Spreads Legs Open, Flaunts Major Cleavage In New Snap

Once again, Abby Dowse is reminding fans why it is that she’s so popular on social media.

The blond bombshell is no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect figure in a number of NSFW outfits — especially bikinis. Dowse boasts a following of over 1.3 million users on Instagram alone, and with each and every photo that she posts, her popularity continues to skyrocket. In her latest Instagram photo, Abby leaves very little to the imagination.

Clad in a skimpy blue pool cover-up, the stunner snaps a sexy selfie in the mirror. The model sits on the floor with her legs spread open, striking a sexy pose for the shot. The see-through dress is adorned with a flower pattern in some parts, while other parts of the ensemble are see-through, exposing plenty of skin for the camera. The Australian model nearly spills out of her top, flaunting plenty of cleavage for fans.

Under the dress, Dowse wears a matching blue thong, and portions of her midsection are also visible in the sheer outfit. Abby wears her long blond locks down and slightly wavy, and sports a face full of fresh makeup. It appears as though the photo was taken in Dowse’s house, and it’s already garnered plenty of attention for the stunner. Despite having been posted relatively recently, the sexy share has accrued over 16,000-plus likes as well as nearly 500 comments. While many followers took to the post to let Abby know how amazing she looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her risque outfit.

“The most beautiful lady on instagram……love you,” one follower wrote.

“Looking like an absolute angel in that lace,” a second supporter quipped.

“You are an amazing woman and beautiful, gorgeous blonde,” one more fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the 29-year-old showed off her amazing figure in another provocative outfit. Clad in the tiniest black bikini, the “Barbie Doll” rocked a pair of over-the knee neon boots that almost went all the way up to her thigh. Abby showed off plenty of underboob in the tiny top, pairing it with itty bitty bikini bottoms that flaunted her long, lean legs.

Like her most recent photo, this one also garnered the social media sensation plenty of attention, attracting over 42,000 likes and 1,200 comments from her army of loyal followers. It’s probably only a matter of time before Abby flaunts her amazing body on Instagram again — but until then, fans can engage with all of the stunner’s past photos on her Instagram page.