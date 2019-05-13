‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Flaunts Major Cleavage In Minuscule Green Bikini On Instagram

Haley Kalil is rocking yet another bikini on her Instagram feed, and her fans are loving it. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model put on a seriously sexy display in a minuscule green bikini that sent temperatures soaring.

The 26-year-old exuded sexiness in the most recent upload shared to her Instagram account on Monday, May 13 — one that certainly did not go unrecognized by her thousands of followers. The redheaded bombshell was captured from the waist up as she stood on the beach, appearing to have just emerged from the clear blue water behind her. The dripping wet model posed with her arms crossed over her chest, expertly positioning them to be able to show off an ample amount of cleavage. She stared down the camera with a sensual look that was sure to drive her audience wild.

Haley put on a seriously busty display in her minuscule green bikini top, leaving little to the imagination. The thin straps of the number plunged down her chest into an extremely low scoop-neck design, hardly containing her voluptuous assets as she posed up a storm on the shore. To compliment the barely-there number, the Minnesota-native rocked a thick choker necklace with green and yellow beads that stacked high up her neck, making sure to not cover up too much of her chest. Her signature red tresses were slicked back behind her head, soaking wet after her dip in the ocean. She wowed her fans by going makeup free for the breathtaking snap, letting her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie were quick to show their love for her latest social media upload. At the time of this writing, the stunner’s 257,000 followers have awarded the shot nearly 4,000 likes in a single hour since it was first posted. Dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display were left in the appropriate section.

“Beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another fan expressed that Haley was “literally gorgeous.”

Other users noted that the redheaded beauty had gotten their vote for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s 2019 Rookie of the Year contest.

Haley is up for the title, along with eight other models featured in this year’s edition of the provocative publication. Though it is her second time appearing in the pages of the magazine, she officially had her rookie photo shoot this year down in Kenya — and the results are absolutely gorgeous. The beauty has shared a few shots from her spread, including one in which she flaunts her flawless figure in a tiny yellow two-piece.