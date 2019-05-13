Kim Petras Drops Euphoric Dance Anthem ‘Sweet Spot’ With ‘Broken Tour’ Dates

Today, German pop star Kim Petras released her new single “Sweet Spot” to the world. The dance anthem will leave you feeling euphoric with a sweet taste in your mouth.

“The iridescent disco-pop number recalls the effervescence of her idol Kylie Minogue’s Fever era,” according to her press release.

With over 2.3 million monthly Spotify listeners currently, it looks like Petras is set to increase those numbers with this new song.

With the new release, she announced a European tour that ties in with her huge Reading and Leeds Festival slot. At the end of August, she plans to visit, London, U.K., and Paris, France, while also playing Amsterdam, Netherlands, along with Berlin and Cologne, Germany in September. The “Broken Tour” follows her sold-out U.S. headline shows that she will embark on in June this year.

The full list of European tour dates are as followed:

Friday, August 23 – Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK

Saturday, August 24 – Manchester Pride, Manchester, UK

Sunday, August 25 – Reading Festival, Reading, UK

Tuesday, August 27 – Omeara, London, UK

Friday, August 30 – Les Etoiles, Paris, France

Sunday, September 1 – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday, September 3 – Kantine Am Berghain, Berlin, Germany

Wednesday, September 4 – Yuca, Cologne, Germany

The tour is titled after the song that goes by the same name. On YouTube, the official music video has been watched over 2.5 million times since it’s release at the end of April.

“The rising star has to date racked up over 125 million global streams, broke into U.S. Top 40 Radio with her infectious hit ‘Heart to Break’, and opened for Troye Sivan’s ‘The Bloom Tour’ in North America,” her press release also states.

“As a transgender artist in mainstream media, Kim continues to break barriers for representation. She was recently nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist. Kim also made Forbes Europe’s 30 Under 30 list of fresh talent to watch for this year.”

Loading...

So far, Petras has released two EPs under her current label BunHead — Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1. and Turn Off the Light, Vol. 2. She has collaborated with a number of established acts throughout her career, including Sophie, Cheat Codes, and Charli XCX.

Her singles “I Don’t Want It All” and “Heart To Break” both charted on the U.S. Dance Club chart, while “Feeling of Feeling” with Cheat Codes, and “1, 2, 3 Dayz Up” featuring Sophie peaked within the top 40 on the U.S. Dance/Electronic chart.

Despite being considered a rising star still, Kim has gained herself a very loyal following already. The “If U Think About Me” songstress has over 239,000 followers on Instagram and over 84,000 on Twitter.