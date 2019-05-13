Ex-‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reportedly Won’t Be Welcomed Back To TV After Her Husband Killed Her Dog

Rumors of a TV comeback are reportedly false.

Jenelle Evans may be done with reality television for good.

According to a recent report from Radar Online, the swirling rumors claiming that the mother of three will soon be back on TV are completely false. Evans’ alleged behind-the-scenes blacklisting is the result of the shocking killing of the family dog carried out by her husband, David Eason.

“No one is going to put Jenelle on TV after David killed her dog,” a source shared. “She doesn’t have any meetings scheduled with any networks.”

At the end of last month, Eason shot their family dog, Nugget, and later attempted to defend his decision to kill the animal with a photo and video post on his Instagram page. In the photo, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, was seen with a red cheek, but no broken skin. In the posted video, Nugget was seen snapping at her as they both sat on a couch.

“Jenelle was saying that she is going to get meetings with other networks and that people are interested in her,” the source continued. But, “the truth is, no one wants anything to do with David after he killed the dog.”

In the caption of the post shared on Instagram, Eason told his fans and followers that he doesn’t care what animal nips at his child — whether it be his dog or someone’s else’s — and said he would never put up with any such thing. Instead, he told his online audience that he was all about protecting his family.

“Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason said.

Evans and her family were completely devastated by the loss of Nugget, and fans everywhere flooded her with comments encouraging her to leave Eason for the sake of her family’s safety.

According to Radar Online‘s report, Eason has been trying to convince Evans that she will be flooded with offers to join another television series after being fired by Teen Mom 2 — and that she shouldn’t worry about the future of their family. However, as the outlet also revealed, everyone is terrified of Eason and his many guns, especially due to the fact that he often appears to be acting erratically.

To see the last of Evans on Teen Mom 2, don’t miss new episodes of Season 9 every Monday night. The show airs at 9 p.m. on MTV.