‘Playboy’ Stunner Rachel Cook Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Sexy New Photo

Rachel Cook is living her best life, according to her latest Instagram post.

As fans know, the Playboy model is wildly popular on social media — mostly because of the dozens of sexy photos which she posts to her account on a monthly basis. Currently, Cook boasts over 2.4 million followers on Instagram alone, and that figure appears to be growing with each and every passing day. Yesterday, the brunette bombshell posed for a photo in Arizona, and she looked incredibly hot and fit while doing so.

In the snapshot, the 24-year-old reclines on a giant brown rock, a waterfall flowing in the background. For the casual yet sexy look, Rachel appears to be wearing very minimal makeup, but still looks stunning. Cook shows off her picture-perfect figure in a gray sports bra, black leggings, and a blue hooded sweatshirt — the hood placed on her head. The model is all smiles for the photo, and her rock-hard abs definitely steal the show.

Her most recent share has already garnered a lot of attention, amassing over 68,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments in short order. While many followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Rachel looks, countless others asked where they could buy her outfit.

“OMG I love this outfit. I am really happy for you darling,” one follower wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Awesome picture getting better Every day please keep going and don’t give up your pictures gorgeous. I just posted like you [sic] content,” a second supporter gushed.

“Looks like a good place to rip off some ab crunches! Hehe,” another user chimed in.

Over the past few weeks, Rachel has been promoting her latest venture — Burger Babes.

As The Inquisitr shared, the model recently posted an incredibly sultry video of herself to promote the business, which claims to have the “hottest burgers in L.A.” In the short clip that was posted to social media, Rachel sits on a plastic burger with her legs spread wide open, clad in a tiny bikini all the while. The bombshell shows off her amazing figure in a skimpy black swimsuit that showcases her taut body as well as her ample cleavage.

The video then shows the 24-year-old standing up and playfully eating a fry as the camera pans all the way up her body.

At the end of the clip, Cook playfully shakes her breasts for the camera. Like most of her posts — it’s attracted a lot of support. Said share currently enjoys over 77,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. It seems safe to say that Burger Babes will most likely be a success.