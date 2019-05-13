Halle Berry Says You’re ‘More Ready’ For A Baby After 40

Although having kids after 40 might not seem ideal to some people, actress Halle Berry says that the experience can actually be “more meaningful.” The 52-year-old actress, who had her daughter Nahla and son Maceo after 40, made the comment to Us Weekly at the recent John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum world premiere.

“You’re so much more ready to be a parent after 40 than when you’re 20.”

“You know yourself better,” she added.

“You’ve done a lot of things for yourself, selfishly. When you wait later in life, you can really put your kids forward I think in a more meaningful way.”

In 2008, Berry had Nahla, 11, with her previous boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry, at age 41. in 2013, she had Maceo, 5, with ex-husband Oliver Martinez when she was 47.

Although the X-Men star hasn’t revealed plans for another child, she did spark rumors back in 2017. After wearing a form-fitting silver sequined dress and jacket at the Butterfly Ball she struck a pose with her hands over her stomach, which led fans to speculate she was cradling a baby bump. But the rumors were quickly shot down by one of Berry’s representatives.

“It is absolutely not true. She is not pregnant.”

Halle Berry recalls early days in Hollywood as a woman of color ???? Listen: https://t.co/BJEF2XI8P2 pic.twitter.com/hhIs0LUgA1 — Variety (@Variety) May 9, 2019

Berry usually doesn’t post pictures of her children on social media out of respect for their privacy, but she broke this rule on Sunday for Mother’s Day — “the only holiday I really care about.”

“It’s the only day where we get to have our kids tell us and show us how much they love us, because most of the year it’s a pretty thankless job.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Berry wore a black tunic with white detailing and a flower garland around her neck. Maceo sat to the left of her and posed from a semi-profile as Berry rested her hand on his shoulder. Meanwhile, Nahla sat to the right of the actress in a bubblegum pink t-shirt looking down at the water.

But while her kids’ privacy is important to her, the John Wick star isn’t shy about posting pictures of herself. And she recently revealed the Instagram secret behind the sexy photos she posts to her five-million-plus followers, as The Inquisitr reported.

“Stay true to whatever your style is. Stay true to that, no matter how many people tell you, ‘That’s now how you’re gonna build your followers!’ Just do you.”

The actress added that she always follows her “own creativity, my own sense of style and aesthetic.”