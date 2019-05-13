Khloe And Kourtney Kardashian Flaunt Braless Cleavage In ‘Sweet But Psycho’ Picture

These sisters stick together. Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian may not have attended the 2019 Met Gala, but their latest Instagram update is earmarking them as the A-Listers they are. On May 13, pictures of the Good American and Poosh founders were posted to both Khloe and Kourtney’s accounts. While Khloe opted for a single snap, Kourtney went one step further – her double Instagram update came complete with a “sweet but psycho” caption.

The picture shared to both accounts shows the sisters in contrasting blacks and yellows. Khloe’s satin black pantsuit comes shirtless, braless, and ultimately very daring. It’s flashing the 34-year-old’s bronzed cleavage, abs, and neck – given that Khloe is barefoot, the tan seems to be a head-to-toe deal. While Khloe is perched on the edge of a studded tan sofa overlooking New York City’s skyline, her 40-year-old sister is laying down on it. Kourtney’s outfit comes as a racy yellow dress with abstract black patterns. Despite differing in style, Kourtney’s look shares common ground with her sister’s one. It’s likewise low-cut and apparently braless. Together, Khloe and Kourtney are looking directly into the camera with a confidence that’s palpable (and a touch intimidating).

Fans seem to agree, albeit from a power angle. One responded to Khloe’s picture with the following:

“BOSS LADIES”

Other responses saw the duo called “the baddest.” One fan even begged for a reality television spin-off featuring the sisters – “Can we please get a kourtney and khloe take (insert city) back,” they wrote. Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons first aired in 2014, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off ended one year later. Spin-offs from the iconic E! show have largely centered around Kourtney and her younger sister, Kim Kardashian. Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney & Kim Take Miami proved popular, but not sufficiently so to keep airing.

Khloe and Kourtney have both made major headlines of late. Khloe’s cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods and her now-ex, Tristan Thompson swept the internet back in February – Jordyn’s infamous Red Table Talk confession admitted to “kissing” Thompson, but no more, per Harper’s Bazaar‘s coverage. Elsewhere, Khloe has expanded her Good American clothing line this year.

Meanwhile, for Kourtney, April saw the launch of Poosh. The lifestyle brand offering diet, style, relationship, and fitness advice now comes complete with a merch section. Fans can purchase Kourtney’s collagen-based Vital Proteins powders.

Today’s update might not be promoting any products, but it’s doing a good job promoting the faces behind them. The sisters are looking on top form, and Instagram seems to agree.