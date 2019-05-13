Ben Simmons Fans Beg Him To Dump Kendall Jenner After 76ers Loss, Blame ‘Kardashian Curse’

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their 2019 NBA playoffs run with a brutal 92-90 loss on Sunday evening and fans are directing their anger at a surprising culprit — Kendall Jenner. The model has been on-and-off dating 76ers point guard Ben Simmons since May 2018. Rumors circulated last month that the casual couple split for good, but that didn’t stop 76ers fans from practically begging Simmons on social media to break up with Jenner over the weekend, according to Hollywood Life.

Jenner did not attend any of the 76ers playoff games this season. However, some fans believe the 23-year-old reality star’s relationship with Simmons plagued the team with the “Kardashian Curse,” which is an internet theory that when men enter the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, their lives begin to go downhill.

Many 76ers fans called out Simmons on Twitter for his “cursed” relationship on Twitter after the big loss.

“Ben needs to dump Kendall and work on his jumpshot,” one user said, while another wrote that Simmons should “get to work” and stop hanging out with Jenner.

“Ben Simmons stop going on dates with Kendall get a jumpshot so you can be the BEST player in the league,” another user wrote.

Other fans have reportedly tweeted directly at Jenner, begging her to end the relationship if Simmons wouldn’t do it first.

Jenner and Simmons have not been spotted together for several weeks, which sparked rumors that the two split a month ago. Reports circulated that the two called it quits and Simmons had already been spotted with another woman, Cheat Sheet reported. Other rumors stated that Jenner had been cheating on Simmons.

None of these reports have been confirmed. In addition, Jenner and Simmons are both still following each other on social media.

Jenner was recently spotted having a moment with her ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, at the 2019 Met Gala last Monday, which led some fans to believe the two may be rekindling their flame. Photos from the evening show Jenner smiling brightly as she chatted with the former One Direction member. Moreover, the two reportedly later spent time together at a Met Gala after-party, according to Cosmopolitan.

Jenner’s time with Styles seems to have just added more confusion to her Simmons relationship rumors. Sources close to the basketball star explained that the photos of Jenner and Styles together made him “uncomfortable,” as the couple only decided to put their relationship on the back burner temporarily so Simmons could focus on the playoffs.

“He really likes her a lot,” the source said of Simmons.