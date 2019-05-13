Abby Champion Sizzles In Swimwear Shoot After Posting Yoga Selfies On Instagram

Model Abby Champion sent pulses racing by posing in a tropical swimwear shoot in the Bahamas for the Calzedonia summer 2019 collection, in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail.

The beach beauty first shot to fame after being scouted while in the Bahamas on a family vacation, Abby once told Alabama.com.

“When my family and I traveled to the Bahamas to watch Baskin compete in the Miss Teen pageant, a man named Ramiro came up and asked me if I was a model. I said, ‘no,’ and he said, ‘you would be a beautiful model,” she said.

Ramiro then asked for a meeting with Abby and her parents the next morning.

“I was hesitant, but I thought, why not?”

The man was a scout for Next Models, and almost immediately afterward, Abby shot to fame with a contract for Show Me Your Mumu, a bohemian clothing brand. Since then, she has also modeled for Guess, Chanel perfumes, and Marc Jacobs Beauty. In addition, the 22-year-old is a social media star, boasting over 360,000 followers on Instagram.

In the Calzedonia shoot, one of the outfits Abby models is a sizzling rust-colored bikini that shows off her waist. Another picture has Abby flaunting her pert derriere in a cherry red thong bikini. A third shot is one of Abby wearing a black and green animal print cut-out swimsuit.

Abby has modeled for Calzedonia before and had previously uploaded a picture of her wearing a red, white, and blue bikini top on Instagram.

To finish her look, Abby sported beachy blonde waves, mirrored oversize sunglasses, and bright red statement earrings. The picture earned over 9,300 likes and 42 comments.

Most recently, Abby flaunted her toned abs by posting a fitness photo where she wears a white sports bra and grey yoga pants.

In the picture, Abby models the outfit while putting her hair in a high ponytail. The pose makes sure to showcase her hourglass figure and lean limbs.

It is possible that her ensemble is by Alo Yoga, as the brand made sure to comment “killing it.” Another comment was from the Alabama native’s sister Baskin, who is also a model. The two are known to be very close and pose in many pictures on social media together.

This picture was very popular and earned over 8,000 likes and almost 40 comments.

Abby also has another claim to fame — she is currently dating Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kennedy clanswoman Maria Shriver.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The two have been dating for about three years and made their relationship Instagram-official in March 2016.