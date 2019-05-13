Prince William, Kate Middleton To Meet Their New Nephew Prince Archie For The First Time This Week

'Archie's first week at home with mum and dad was quiet; they wanted that personal space with their newborn,' says a royal expert.

Kate Middleton and Prince William will meet their new nephew, Archie Harrison, for the first time on Tuesday, a royal expert told Good Morning America on Monday.

As OK! Magazine reports, royal expert Omid Scobie said that the lad took some much-needed time off after being born but will be up for meeting his relatives this week.

“Archie’s first week at home with mum and dad was quiet; they wanted that personal space with their newborn.”

Scobie went on to say that mom and dad already have a schedule in place for how and when Archie will meet his relatives, including his grandfather, Prince Charles.

“This week it’s all about the visitors with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting tomorrow and the Prince of Wales visiting later this week.”

The fact that Archie is being introduced to his relatives slowly and methodically may come as a surprise to some Americans. After all, on this side of the pond, it’s not uncommon for aunts, uncles, grandparents, and whoever else feels like stopping by to visit the new mom and new baby in their hospital room within hours of the baby’s birth.

But in the royal family, things apparently move more slowly. As of this writing, the only relatives that Archie has met, at least that are known about for certain, are his grandmother on his mom’s side, Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, and his great grandmother and great grandfather, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II is introduced to her new great-grandchild, as she visits Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's baby boy – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – with Prince Philip and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. https://t.co/BGUC54NdBA pic.twitter.com/BIXmg2Xgxu — ABC News (@ABC) May 8, 2019

Now, however, the dust is starting to settle on the birth of the latest royal baby. And as Scobie reports, the parents are opening up their schedules a bit so the lad can meet more relatives.

William, for his part, has spoken about being a proud uncle, saying recently that he’s “thrilled” that his brother and sister-in-law have welcomed the newest addition to the family. He also was clear that he wouldn’t be meeting his nephew until “things have quieted down.”

“I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting.”

Duchess Kate, for her part, seemed to admit that spring is apparently a busy time of year for Windsor baby births.

“It’s such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays, it’s such a great time of year to have a baby, spring is in the air so it’s really great.”

It remains unclear, as of this writing, if Archie’s cousins George, Louis, and Charlotte will be visiting him this week with his aunt and uncle.